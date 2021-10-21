SportsLens’ NAP of the Day this Thursday is Qunita Do Mar in the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle (Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Qualifier) (Class 3) in Carlisle at 15:05. Our experts predict a strong race for this Ben Pauling runner at 2/1 on 21 October.

The Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle boasts a strong class of racehorses, including Mrs. Diane Sayer pairing Frightened Rabbit and The Navigator. But in these difficult conditions, we’re backing jockey Luca Morgan riding Quinto Do Mar to pull off an upset. Read on to learn why we’re backing this Ben Pauling-trained horse and how to get a £25 free bet in time for Carlisle:

Why will Quinto do Mar win?

Ben Pauling’s six-year-old horse, Quinta Do Mar won in Ludlow back in March and has run well in both starts since then, placing fourth in his Cheltenham debut (Class 2).

Lighter and having dropped a grade, this horse is known to fare well in tough weather conditions (expect rain), and with Luca Morgan in top form in the jockey’s seat, we’re expecting a strong race from Quinta Do Mar in Carlisle this afternoon.

A £25 punt on Quinta Do Mar returns £75 at current odds. Should the horse lose, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

