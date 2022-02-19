The horse racing NAP of the Day on Saturday, 19 February, and a big day for the sport with SportsLens tipsters is Corach Rambler. This Scottish raiders comes down to Ascot for the 3m Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices Chase (1:50). Lucinda Russell’s runner is one of the best horse racing tips today at terrific 100/30 odds, according to our experts.

888Sport UK horse racing NAP of the Day 748 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Corach Rambler, an eight-year-old son of much missed jumps horse racing sire Jeremy, won two of his four starts over fences. He also handles testing conditions and scored at Cheltenham on his penultimate outing. Given that he travels south from Russell’s Perthshire base well, he rates the horse racing NAP of the Day today. Learn all about him below as our experts explain other reasons to back their Bet of the Day.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Corach Rambler win?

A winner on soft and heavy ground over hurdles at double figure prices with top betting sites last season, Corach Rambler has built on that since going novice chasing. He found the trip too sharp at Perth when third on his debut over fences, but that race has thrown up plenty of subsequent winners.

When stepped back up in distance at Aintree, Corach Rambler won well. He then followed-up when backed into Cheltenham odds of 2/1 favourite at the International Meeting. Connections then stepped Corach Rambler up in trip and out of novice company into an open handicap but that was too much too soon.

To his credit, he stayed on from a very unpromising position to finish fourth in the Classic Chase at Warwick. Burdened by top weight, Corach Rambler clearly hung out to his right which didn’t help his cause. However, the way he finished off the race means he shaped better than the bare race results suggests and he now runs right-handed.

Now back against novices and getting 3lb from main market rival Does He Know, who has no form on testing surfaces, Corach Rambler may find this easier. He does have a talented bunch against him, but this horse is still open to further progress after just seven starts under Rules. A £10 punt on Corach Rambler returns £43.33 at his current price. That wager qualifies new 888Sport customers for £45 in bonuses over the next fortnight so see below for details.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

Getting a new customer betting offer with 888Sport adds a little spice to the horses this Saturday. For all SportsLens readers that haven’t signed up before, we have an exclusive deal partnering our horse racing NAP of the Day once again. Let’s tell you all about it.

888Sport offers a bet £10, get £45 in free bets welcome bonus for anyone who joins the sportsbook, deposits and bets £10+ using promo code HR45. Use a Debit Card to fund the account as eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, Paypal and Neteller aren’t eligible payment methods for this offer.

Once a first deposit of £10 or more is in there, just place a qualifying sportsbook bet. This must have a minimum £10 stake and odds of at least 1/2 (1.50). After that settles, receive the first of 3x £15 free bet tokens straight away. New customers should then log in to their 888Sport account on the next two Fridays to get the others.

All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after three days. Further T&Cs apply. With £45 in bonuses in total, this new customer offer is great value. 888Sport are also among Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies on all ante post markets for the Festival. That means you can bet on the major meeting in advance, using the free bets received via their new customer offer.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

If that appeals, and it should, just follow these six steps to get a great deal:

New customers sign up to 888Sport Deposit £10+ with promo code HR45 (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once it settles, receive the first £15 free bet token automatically Get 2 more £15 free bet tokens on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

888Sport UK horse racing NAP of the Day 899 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related

This is a big day for horse racing betting sites with action across the UK and Ireland:

Also at Ascot today, see expert picks in our Ascot Chase tips, predictions and preview

On Merseyside at Haydock Park, meanwhile, the Grand National Trial takes place

At Wincanton, there Kingwell Hurdle tips on the feature Grade 2 contest

We have even more Haydock racing tips from a cracking card in the Northwest

The Cheltenham Festival is less than a month away now, so read up on it including: