Another horse racing NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts on Tuesday, 18 January is Come On Teddy. He drops in class for the 2m 7f novices’ limited handicap chase at Newcastle (2:55). Tom George’s horse looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 6/5.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first day of betting at QuinnBet!

Now aged eight, Come On Teddy steps back up in trip but down several levels after a fine fifth in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham. He stayed this trip and more over hurdles, so can resume winning ways in calmer waters. Come On Teddy thus rates the NAP of the Day this Tuesday. Our tipsters make a full case for their latest Bet of the Day right here:

See more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Come On Teddy win?

George has an excellent 26 per cent strike rate with the runners he sends up to Newcastle. Backing those horses blind at Gosforth Park would’ve seen punters just in front with £0.45 profit to a £1 level stake down the years. Come On Teddy, a son of Fame And Glory out of an Old Vic mare, can use his stamina laden pedigree here.

He needed every yard of the trip at Uttoxeter on his chasing debut over a sharp 2m 4f. Come On Teddy scored by a neck, having previously finished a fine third in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. Again, that graded form reads well in relation to this Class 3 contest. He scored in the level above that when well-backed in the Cheltenham betting at the same venue in December 2020.

The assessor has dropped Come On Teddy back down to a mark of 137, the rating he won his chase debut off. That fifth in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices Chase on New Year’s Day despite odds of 17/2 on horse racing betting sites was a good run in defeat. It looks one of the deeper races of its kind on paper run in the UK this season.

Now back over a longer trip, Come On Teddy can be seen to much better effect. Taking a £25 punt on him at his current price returns £60. If he doesn’t bounce back on this long round tip from Gloucestershire, fear not. QuinnBet refunds 50% of all losing stakes up to £25 as a free bet if punters put on three or more qualifying bets.

Back Come On Teddy at Quinnbet

New Customers Get a First Day of Risk Free Betting up to £25 at QuinnBet This Tuesday

Who doesn’t like the sound of 24 hours risk-free betting? That’s what new customers get when they sign up to QuinnBet through SportsLens. Receive 50% of all sportsbook losses back as a free bet up to £25 when punters place three or more qualifying wagers settled within that timeframe. Join this online bookmaker and deposit to the account using a payment option compatible with the welcome bonus (not Neteller or Skrill). Our advice is to deposit £20 or more the first time. To keep things simple, the first sportsbook wager put on should be at least £10 and the other qualifying bets at least half of that. All wagers must have minimum odds of Evens (2.00) to count.

Our latest Bet of the Day is a punt that could help new customers get started with this welcome bonus. The NAP of the Day should always meet the minimum odds at the time of writing but price changes and non-runners do happen. Should there be losses in the account after the first 24 hours, then half of those are returned up to £25 in the form of a free bet. On top of that, the QuinnBet new customer offer credits punters with 10 Free Spins on a featured slot in the online casino. Additional T&Cs apply. This welcome bonus gives players a £5 free bet and those free spins even if they place just one £10 qualifying sportsbook bet.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet and log in to the account Make a deposit but do not use Neteller or Skrill Place 3 qualifying bets at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) that settle 24 hours These must be different selections with two wagers being 50% of the largest bet placed If account is down, get up to a £25 free bet (+10 Free Spins) If placing one £10 bet instead, get a £5 free bet (+10 Free Spin)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here