On Friday, 18 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts Grey Skies. This aptly named horse on a day when Storm Eunice batters Britain goes in the 2m novice hurdle under a penalty at Kelso (1:30). The jumps meeting in the Scottish Borders survives the weather, and Donald McCain’s runners is one of our best horse racing tips today at sweet 6/4 odds.

888Sport UK horse racing NAP of the Day 274 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Something has definitely clicked with Grey Skies recently. This six-year-old son of useful National Hunt horse racing sire Cloudings won the last of three Irish Points. He then moved from the Emerald Isle to the in-form McCain stable and scored on his British debut. Grey Skies thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 18 February. Read on and discover more reasons why he is the best of our horse racing tips today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Grey Skies win?

The McCain team has had an excellent season and race results clearly show it. This stable has 120 winners at an impressive 24 per cent strike rate for the campaign to date. That makes Grey Skies of obvious interest on just his fourth career hurdles outing. Conditions at Kelso will be extremely testing, so his stamina laden pedigree is a plus on this occasion.

Grey Skies ran out a six-length winner over Charlie’s Glance at Uttoxeter towards the end of January. While the going was quite different to the ground he encounters today, his winning Irish Point for was on soft. The runner-up had previously been a fine fourth to leading Supreme Novices Hurdle contender Jonbon, who has Cheltenham odds of 5/1 for the Festival opener.

Charlie’s Glance, like the fifth home at Uttoxeter (Five Bar Brian), ran in one of the top graded bumpers last spring. That adds some substance to the hurdles form posted by Grey Skies. While he wasn’t particularly fancied on the best betting sites to win on debut for McCain, the fact that he did and acclimatised so quickly to a change of scene is to his credit.

With the yard on a 37 per cent success ratio in the last 14 days, and Brian Hughes now taking the ride seeking to reach 160 winners for the campaign, everything points to a big run. Grey Skies is thus the best of our horse racing tips today. A £10 wager returns £25 at his current price and qualifies new 888Sport customers for a £45 welcome bonus. See below for more details.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

Partnering our horse racing NAP of the Day is a neat new customer betting offer from 88Sport for SportsLens readers. Their welcome bonus is a bet £10 and get £45 in bonuses deal. To get involved, join 888Sport and make a £10+ deposit with promo code HR45. Avoid eWallet services like Skrill, Paysafecard, Paypal and Neteller as these payment options aren’t compatible with the welcome bonus. Use a Debit Card instead.

After making that first deposit, now place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once that wager settles, the first of three £15 free bets gets credited to new customer accounts. Log in on the next two Fridays and receive the other two bonuses of the same value. All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after three days. Other terms and conditions apply.

Some £45 in bonuses over the next fortnight is a great offer, particularly at this time of the year. 888Sport are one of the Cheltenham non runner no bet bookmakers with just 28 days to go until the Gold Cup. If new customers fancy a flutter on the Festival ante post, then this welcome bonus provides opportunities to bet without risking cash. Sound good? Follow these simple steps and claim that offer:

New customers register with 888Sport Deposit £10 or more using promo code HR45 (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After that settles, get the first £15 free bet token automatically Receive 2 more £15 free bet tokens on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and valid for 3 days

888Sport UK horse racing NAP of the Day 719 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related

The Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching, so there’s plenty to read up on: