Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 17 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Thursday, 17 March is Galopin Des Champs. He runs in the Grade 1 Turners Novices Chase that opens day 3 at the Cheltenham Festival (1:30). Willie Mullins’ latest rising star appeals as the best value among horse racing tips at 9/10 here.

An impressive winner of the Martin Pipe at last year’s Festival, Galopin Des Champ has been a revelation since switching to fences. He looks a complete natural in this horse racing sphere after consecutive victories. Galopin Des Champs only has one major rival to beat here. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 17 March.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Galopin Des Champs win?

Some 3lb clear on ratings from main market rival Bob Olinger, Galopin Des Champs is officially the best horse in this race. He has made easy work of both his beginners chase and a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival. Because of his fluent jumping, the drop back in trip is no problem for Galopin Des Champs.

While some horse racing betting sites have trouble splitting the pair, the Mullins mount just edges it with some. If getting into the excellent rhythm he has in those two victories at Leopardstown, then our best Bet of the Day Galopin Des Champ will be very hard to peg back.

The Glancing Queen Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today in Plate

In the Festival Plate Handicap Chase (4:10), The Glancing Queen can go one better than her course and distance second last time out. Trained by Alan King, who has already had a winner at the meeting as Cheltenham results show, she now drops in grade and into handicap company.

Only a subsequent dual scorer at the highest level in L’Homme Presse was too good for The Glancing Queen in the Dipper here on New Year’s Day. That form looks strong in relation to this contest. With a lovely racing weight of 10st 12lb, The Glancing Queen is the next best horse racing tips on offer besides our NAP of The Day at 4/1 with 888Sport, who offer £40 in bonuses to new customers that bet £10.

Best Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Festival Thursday Including NAP of the Day

1:30 Turners Novices Chase – Galopin Des Champs (NAP) @ 9/10 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 9/10 with 888Sport 2:10 Pertemps Final – Dame De Compagnie (EW) @ 22/1 with 888Sport

(EW) @ 22/1 with 888Sport 2:50 Ryanair Chase – Allaho @ 8/11 with 888Sport

@ 8/11 with 888Sport 3:30 Stayers Hurdle – Royal Kahala @ 11/2 with 888Sport

@ 11/2 with 888Sport 4:10 Festival Plate Handicap Chase – The Glancing Queen (NB) @ 4/1 with 888Sport

(NB) @ 4/1 with 888Sport 4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle – Love Envoi (EW) @ 10/1 with 888Sport

