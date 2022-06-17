Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 17 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Friday, 17 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Defi D’Oudairies. He makes his British bow in the extended 2m 5f Summer Plate Trial Handicap Chase at Market Rasen this afternoon (3:20). David Pipe’s newcomer looks well worth a wager at a sweet 7/2 price.

922 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Joining our horse racing NAP today as the NB bet is Discoveries, who is certainly bred for the job of landing the 1m Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot later on (4:20). Two sisters of Jessica Harrington’s filly have won this contest. Read on for more reasons to back both horse racing selections on 17 June:

3:20 Market Rasen – DEFI D’OUDAIRIES @ 7/2 with 888Sport (NAP)

@ 7/2 with 888Sport (NAP) 4:20 Royal Ascot – DISCOVERIES @ 8/1 with 888Sport (NB EW)

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Defi D’Oudairies win?

Pipe had a 25 per cent strike rate with his Market Rasen runners last season. Following those on the top UK betting sites would’ve yielded some profit for punters. He had a winner during the last meeting at the Lincolnshire venue too. In Defi D’Oudairies, he has a prolific French import boasting four wins in his last five starts.

This nine-year-old Vision D’Etat gelding has an opening UK handicap mark of 119. The most recent outing and race result posted by Defi D’Oudairies does have some collateral back form for context that punters can draw on. He only needed pushing out to complete a hat-trick at Compiegne and hold Texard by half-a-length.

Today’s horse racing NAP could be thrown in on UK bow

The same connections purchased the runner-up, who was previously trained in Ireland for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede by Gordon Elliott earlier in his career. Texard was once a fine fourth in a red-hot Navan maiden hurdle behind Captain Guinness (dual Grade 3 winner over fences), Belfast Banter (County Hurdle and Aintree Top Novices’ Hurdle hero) and Sizing Pottsie (dual graded scorer at Navan).

As the third from Compiegne has also come out and won, Defi D’Oudairies just had to be our horse racing NAP for 17 June. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £45 if he can continue his winning sequence on his British debut where he could be chucked in. In-form jockey Philip Armson taking 5lb off with his claim only adds to the appeal of Defi D’Oudairies too.

Discoveries bred for Coronation Stakes success

As noted above, the pedigree of Discoveries strongly suggests that she’s overpriced to bounce back to form and land the Coronation Stakes over the round mile at the royal meeting. The Niarchos Family have entrusted their finest fillies out of the dam Alpha Lupi to the care of Irish-based handler Harrington.

If Alpha Centauri (2018) and Alpine Star (2020) defied the Royal Ascot odds to land this, then why not Discoveries? She is a full sister to the former, being by Mastercraftsman. A below par effort in the 1000 Guineas behind the likes of re-opposing rivals Cachet, Prosperous Voyage and Sandrine means Discoveries must improve for her return to action.

NB to horse racing NAP has pedigree for Royal Ascot glory

However, her family connections to this race stand out like a sore thumb. It makes Discoveries look a bit of each way value on horse racing betting sites to follow suit. Harrington won another of the top races for fillies at the royal meeting just yesterday with Magical Lagoon landing the Ribblesdale Stakes too, so the yard may be hitting form at just the right time.

Shane Foley, who has partnered Discoveries to all five of her career starts so far including Group 1 glory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, is again aboard. There could be another Harrington-Niarchos filly from this extraordinary family adding their name to Royal Ascot results and the roll of honour here. Discoveries looks well worth an each way play at 8/1 with new customers able to get £40 in bonuses.

