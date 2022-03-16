Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 16 March

This Wednesday, 16 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Bravemansgame. He races in the 3m Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices Chase (2:10) on day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival. Paul Nicholls’ runner appeals among the best horse racing tips on offer here at awesome 11/4 odds.

533 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Ditcheat’s best chance of a Festival winner, Bravemansgame was bred for chasing. Nicholls rarely leaves a big horse racing meeting without a winner, so this rising star is of obvious interest. Unbeaten over fences, Bravemansgame can continue that run. He rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 16 March as a result. Read on as our tipsters make the case for their best Bet of the Day.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Bravemansagame win?

Such is the confidence about the ability of Bravemansgame that he took on more experienced chasers on his debut in this sphere. He has barely put a foot wrong over fences, with his horse racing results this season showing four victories.

Bravemansgame left old and re-opposing rival Ahoy Senor for dead in the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day. He reversed past hurdles form with that one in the process. Bravemansgame also showed his class when conceding lumps of weight in a novices’ limited handicap last time out. The 11/4 with 888Sport make him our horse racing NAP of the Day.

Tiger Roll Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today in Cross Country

Later on at Cheltenham, our next best horse racing tips include Tiger Roll in the 3m 6f Cross Country Chase (4:10). This could be the last time we ever see the dual Grand National winner on the track. Trained by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud, Tiger Roll has won this race at three previous Festivals.

He just comes alive over the variety of obstacles including banks, hedges and ditches. Tiger Roll is sure to be popular on horse racing betting sites as a result. The 7/4 available with 888Sport, where betting £10 nets new customers £40 in bonuses, may not last.

Best Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Festival Tuesday Including NAP of the Day

1:30 Ballymore Novices Hurdle – Stage Star (EW) @ 9/1 with 888Sport

2:10 Brown Advisory Novices Chase – Bravemansgame (NAP) @ 11/4 with 888Sport

2:50 Coral Cup – Camprond (EW) @ 9/1 with 888Sport

3:30 Queen Mother Champion Chase – Nube Negra (EW) @ 12/1 with 888Sport

4:10 Cross Country Chase – Tiger Roll (NB) @ 7/4 with 888Sport

4:50 Grand Annual Chase – Editeur Du Gite (EW) @ 14/1 with 888Sport

5:30 Champion Bumper – Joyeux Machin (EW) @ 28/1 with 888Sport

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More details on that 888Sport new customer betting offer that partners our horse racing NAP of the Day now. Their bet £10 get £30 + £10 casino bonus promo is available to all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account already. Join 888Sport using promo code FB30 and deposit £10+ via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets for this like Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other T&Cs apply to the casino bonus.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Bet just £10 on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day to get those £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus. If this deal appeals, then follow these simple steps and get the bonus:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code FB30 Deposit £10+ with a Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After that settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

625 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

This Week – The Cheltenham Festival

Today’s horse racing NAP of the Day is just one bet available on the major meeting now on its second day. We have tons of Cheltenham Festival content to look at:

Leading Irish Paul Townend still has some cracking Cheltenham rides to come Read up on Ruby Walsh tips throughout the Festival Racing TV presenter Lydia Hislop talks about her best bets for Cheltenham See 888Sport ambassador Barry Geraghty Cheltenham tips for today’s action



Next Month – The Grand National at Aintree

Following on from Cheltenham, the Grand National at Aintree takes place on Saturday, 9 April. Read up on this year’s edition of the world’s most famous steeplechase: