On Sunday, 16 January, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Killer Mode. He runs in the 2m maiden hurdle at Punchestown today (12:45). Gigginstown House Stud’s horse looks the best value Bet of the Day at sweet 6/4 odds.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first day of betting at QuinnBet!

Trained by Noel Meade, this seven-year-old Doyen gelding has run consistently well in three starts this season. Killer Mode chased home subsequent Irish Champion Bumper hero Kilcruit on his racecourse debut at Naas. He has only finished out of the first two once in his career and should come on for his first try over hurdles last time out. That is why Killer Mode rates the NAP of the Day for 16 January. Read on for more reasons to back our tipsters’ Bet of the Day below…

See more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Killer Mode win?

Following Meade runners at Punchestown certainly paid off for punters on horse racing betting sites last season. Backing the stable’s runners at this venue in 2020/21 would’ve yielded a substantial £26.38 profit to a £1 level stake. Either side of his Naas bumper win, Killer Mode has only found one unexposed horse too good.

The previously unraced Itswhatunitesus got the better of him at Navan on reappearance. However, the form of Killer Mode’s fifth in an extended bumper at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival last season has been advertised by the runner-up and third home both scoring over hurdles since.

There was a lot to like about the way Killer Mode won his penultimate outing and final Irish National Hunt Flat race at Naas. He faced a sustained challenge in the final furlong but ground things out, keeping on well for a half-length victory. Fellow hurdles debutant Bronn defeated Killer Mode on his bow in this sphere at the same venue last time out.

He should have plenty for that first try over obstacles. With Meade stable jockey Sean Flanagan again in the saddle, Killer Mode could well go one better. A £25 wager on him returns £62.50. If he doesn’t build on his bow during this second start over hurdles, then QuinnBet refund half of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 when punters place three qualifying bets.

Bet on Killer Mode at Quinnbet

New Customers Get a First Day of Risk Free Betting up to £25 at QuinnBet This Sunday

How does 24 hours of risk-free betting sound? New QuinnBet customers get 50% of sportsbook losses returned in the form of a free bet when signing up. This welcome bonus refunds up to £25 when punters put on three or more qualifying wagers that settle within 24 hours of registration. Join online bookmaker QuinnBet and deposit using an compatible payment option, so don’t use Skrill or Neteller. We recommend new customer put at least £20 in first time. The first sportsbooks wager placed should be at least £10 and have minimum odds of Evens (2.00) to qualify. Other bets need to be at least half the value of the first (or biggest) punt.

To help new customers get started, why not include our latest Bet of the Day among those qualifying wagers? Whether following expert advice or choosing other wagers, the NAP of the Day on SportsLens will always meet minimum odds requirements at the time of writing but prices can and do change. Should there be losses in the account at the end of the first day, half of them get refunded up to £25 in the form of free bet. The QuinnBet welcome bonus gives new customers 10 Free Spins on a featured slot in their online casino. Additional T&Cs apply to that. Should punters put on just one £10 qualifying bet, then they get a £5 free bet and those free spins.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Join the Quinnbet sportsbook and log in to the account Make a deposit but don’t use Neteller or Skrill for this Place 3 qualifying bets with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) that settle 24 hours These must be different selections with two wagers being 50% of the largest bet placed If account is down, get up to a £25 free bet (+10 Free Spins) If placing one £10 bet instead, get a £5 free bet (+10 Free Spin)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here