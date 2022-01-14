SportsLens tipsters are back with another horse racing NAP of the Day for Saturday, 15 January. Today’s pick is Riggs, who runs in the 3m 1f Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick (3:35). He looks the best value Bet of the Day at awesome 11/4 odds.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first day of betting at QuinnBet!

Trained by Dan Skelton, Riggs drops in class after finishing second in Grade 3 company last time out. The yard always likes to have winners at this course local to the stables. Riggs, a seven-year-old Mahler gelding, may still be improving so rates the NAP of the Day for 15 January. See the case in full for him as our experts discuss their latest Bet of the Day in full below…

See more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Riggs win?

Skelton has a 22 per cent strike rate with his Warwick horses over the last five seasons. That is very healthy. Riggs’ trainer has also saddled six winners and three seconds from 28 runners at this venue this season. This horse remains unexposed as a stayer after just two tries at 2m 7f or further.

Twice placed in Grade 3 company, this Pertemps Qualifier is a lower level of competition. Riggs kept on nicely into second conceding 9lb to Beauport at Sandown in the National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final back in March. Although no match for the winner, he pulled clear of the remainder.

After a fall at Uttoxeter and then a summer break, Riggs shaped nicely on reappearance when an eye-catching fifth at Aintree. Skelton stepped up him in trip and grade for the Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle on Betfair Chase at Haydock. He chased home Dans Le Vent, a fancy with some horse racing betting sites for the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton today, off just 5lb higher when last in action.

Riggs was only held about a length by the winner who had a 5lb claimer on his back. Now sneaking in to this Pertemps Qualifier off bottom weight, this could be his time. A £25 punt on Riggs at his current price returns £93.75 if he does the business. Should he fail to go one better, than QuinnBet refund half of losing stakes as a free bet of up to £25 if punters place three qualifying wagers.

Bet on Riggs at Quinnbet

New Customers Get a First Day of Risk Free Betting up to £25 at QuinnBet This Saturday

Any SportsLens readers that haven’t signed up already could enjot a whole day of risk-free betting with half of all sportsbook losses refunded as a free bet with QuinnBet. Their welcome bonus returns a maximum of £25 when punters place three or more qualifying bets within 24 hours of joining. Register with this online bookmaker and make a deposit via an eligible payment method for the new customer offer. Make sure that the first sportsbook bet is at least £10 and all wagers placed have minimum odds of Evens (2.00) to qualify. Following that, the next two must be at least half the stake of the initial bet. All wagers must be placed and settled within 24 hours of opening an account to get this great deal.

A first time deposit of £20 or more makes sense here. All new customers need to decide then is what horses to back or other bets to place. Punters know our Bet of the Day for 15 January above. Whether following expert advice or not, any NAP of the Day selection put forward by our tipsters always meets the minimum odds threshold at the time of writing but prices do change. If there are losses in the account come the end of that first day, then 50% of those are returned up to £25 as a free bet. This new customer offer even gives 10 Free Spins for a featured online slots game. Separate QuinnBet terms and conditons apply. Even if punters just place a single £10 qualifying bet, they receive a £5 free bet plus the free spins.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet and log in to the account Make a deposit but not with Neteller or Skrill Put on 3 qualifying bets with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) within 24 hours These must be different selections with bets 2 and 3 being 50% of the largest bet placed If account is down, get up to a £25 free bet (+10 Free Spins) If placing one £10 bet, get a £5 free bet (+10 Free Spin)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here