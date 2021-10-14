There is a tempting NAP of the Day fancied by SportsLens experts this Thursday, 14 October. The horse on all our tipsters’ tongues is Gold Des Bois, who runs in the 2m novices’ limited handicap chase at Carlisle today (1:55). Odds of Evens look real value.

Gold Des Bois drops down in class and from open company here. That combination on his second start for in-form trainer Iain Jardine should see him resume winning ways. A seven-year-old gelding by Full Of Gold, he is 7lb well-in on his official rating too. Gold Des Bois looks chucked in at the weights, then, and the best value Bet of the Day as a result. Read on and discover why Evens is too big for the latest NAP of the Day on 14 October.

Why will Gold Des Bois win?

After winning an Irish Point in 2019, Gold Des Bois joined Jessica Harrington. Although he didn’t win for that yard, he switched to Gordon Elliott for last season. Gold Des Bois beat subsequent winner Champagne Gold on his stable debut at Clonmel last autumn. Despite then not firing in handicap hurdles, he was bred to do better over fences.

Gold Des Bois landed his chase bow at Ballinrobe in May. He now meets the re-opposing runner-up, Avrico Bleu, off 2lb better terms after getting up on the line. Gold Des Bois was then far from disgraced when third to Bold Enough at Roscommon. The winner has since placed in graded company twice and earned an official rating of 139.

While Gold Des Bois didn’t fire in the Tipperary Town Plate, he shaped nicely when runner-up over hurdles at Tramore on his final start for Cullentra House. He was then bought out of Ireland and sent to Scottish trainer Jardine. Despite running from 8lb out of the handicap, Gold Des Bois stayed on into second behind last season’s Old Roan Chase hero Nuts Well (now rated 159) in the Simply Ned Handicap Chase on debut for his new yard at Kelso. This was a massive effort off unfavourable terms.

Gold Des Bois was only beaten by 2 1/2 lengths and runs off 126 here, rather than his revised rating of 133, so that makes Jardine’s runner look thrown in to this lower class event. The yard boasts a 20 per cent strike rate in the last 14 days, so Gold Des Bois has everything going for him. A £25 wager at Evens means punters double their money if he wins. If Gold Des Bois doesn’t, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

