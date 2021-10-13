Another NAP of the Day from SportsLens tipsters this Wednesday, 13 October, is Embittered. Representing powerful Irish owners Gigginstown House Stud and trainer Joseph O’Brien, he runs in the extended 2m 2f Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown (3:30). He appeals at odds of 11/8 to go one better than last time out.

Embittered has some very strong form from last season, and meets an old rival off better terms. That gives him claims of reversing Roscommon form. It also makes the seven-year-old Fame And Glory gelding the best value Bet of the Day this Wednesday. Read on and see more reasons why he rates the NAP of the Day for 13 October at an attractive 11/8.

Why will Embittered win?

Placed at Grade 1 level as a novice hurdler, Embittered also ran third in the 2020 County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Connections sent him chasing last season and he was highly tried over the winter. Embittered ran fourth in both of Leopardstown’s top 2m novice chases. Although no match for Franco De Port or Energumene, these were respectable performances in-behind.

A well-backed 9/2 favourite for the Grand Annual Chase at Cheltenham last March, Embittered was still going very easily when coming to grief at the ninth fence. He didn’t fire at the Punchestown Festival either, but finally got his head in front in a beginners chase at Killarney this summer.

Connections stepped Embittered back up in class for a Grade 3 novice chase at Roscommon when last in action. He looked the likely winner jumping the last, only for Exit Poll to rally on the run-in and prevail by a neck at the line. Jessica Harrington’s re-opposing winner now meets Embittered off 7lb worse terms, so that should give the Gigginstown runner every chance of turning the tables.

There was 13 lengths between the front two and Bold Enough, another who re-opposes, in third. It’s hard to see that one having a say in the finish off the same terms, especially with jockey Hugh Morgan unable to use his 3lb claim. Back Embittered at his current price and a £25 wager returns almost £60. Should he not go one better than last time, then QuinnBet refund the losing stake as a free bet.

