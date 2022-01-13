Following a 9/4 (backed into 6/5) winner yesterday, SportsLens tipsters give another horse racing NAP of the day, this time for Thursday, 13 January. Today’s selection is Art Of Diplomacy in the extended 3m 1f handicap hurdle at Catterick (3:10). This horse looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first day of betting at QuinnBet!

Now trained by Dr Richard Newland, who does well with his northern raiders, Art Of Diplomacy is 5lb well-in here. Due to race off 115 in future assignments, he is ahead of that mark in this contest. He also shaped well when runner-up over this trip last time out. That is the main reason why Art Of Diplomacy rates the NAP of the Day for 13 January. See the case in full for our experts’ latest Bet of the Day below…

See more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Art Of Diplomacy win?

This six-year-old Archipenko gelding scored on his second try over 3m or further on his penultimate start. Art Of Diplomacy kept on well for a winning stable bow at Ludlow off 102 in November. He moved to the Newland yard from the Michael and David Easterby team during the autumn. A change of scene appears to have given him a new lease of life.

Art Of Diplomacy gave a whopping two stone (28lb) and a 4 1/4 lengths beating to previous Newcastle scorer and horse racing betting sites favourite Our Idic Boy around Ludlow. He clearly ran well in defeat off 8lb higher at Hereford when last in action earlier this month. Newland isn’t averse to turning out horses again quickly before they must run off their revised mark either.

Only Ben Case’s mare Gazette Bourgeoise, now rated 122, proved just over a length too good for Art Of Diplomacy the last day. The front two pulled miles clear of the others to give the form a solid look. Art Of Diplomacy has also handled soft ground on the Flat before, so should be just fine on the forecast going at Catterick.

With the stable in decent form with two winners from its last six runners coming into today, and Sam Twiston-Davies once again in the saddle, a bold bid from this well-in horse looks assured. A £25 punt on Art Of Diplomacy at his current odds returns £65.25. If he can’t go one better, then QuinnBet refunds half of losing stakes from the first day of betting if punters place three qualifying bets after signing up.

Back Art Of Diplomacy at Quinnbet

New Customers Get a First Day of Risk Free Betting up to £25 at QuinnBet This Thursday

Risk-free betting after opening an account sounds like a great deal, right? That is what QuinnBet offers new customers. Any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookmaker can register for one and get this welcome bonus that refunds 50% of first day sportsbook losses as a free bet up to £25 max. All new customers have to do to get it is join QuinnBet and make deposit via an eligible payment method for the deal. Now place three qualifying bets on the sportsbook at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). The first should be at least a £10 wager and the other two at least half the stake of that initial bet.

This guarantees that you qualify for the free bet refund, so your first time deposit should be £20 or more. All punters have to decide then is what to bet on. We’ve given our Bet of the Day recommendation as a starting point. That leaves two others to follow. All NAP of the Day selections meet the minimum odds requirement at the time of writing but prices are subject to change. If there are losses in the account come the end of that first day, then 50% of those get refunded up to £25 as a free bet. QuinnBet also give new customers 10 Free Spins for a featured online casino slots game. Separate terms and conditions apply to those. The welcome bonus still awards a £5 free bet (plus those free spins) to customers that just place one £10 qualifying bet too.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet and log in to the account Make a deposit but not via Neteller or Skrill Put on 3 qualifying bets with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) These must be different selections with bets 2 and 3 being 50% of the largest bet placed If account is down, get up to a £25 free bet (+10 Free Spins) If placing one £10 bet, get a £5 free bet (+10 Free Spin)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here