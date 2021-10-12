This Tuesday, the NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts is Koshari. He runs in the 2m 2f conditions hurdle race at Punchestown today, 12 October (2:55). According to our tipsters, there is value in odds of 100/30.

One of two in the race trained by Willie Mullins, Koshari won his last start over hurdles here and has been chasing since. Owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci, the nine-year-old Walk In The Park gelding is the clear pick on ratings. Koshari is therefore the best value Bet of the Day this Tuesday. For even more reasons why punters should back him on 12 October, read on as our tipsters explain he’s NAP of the Day at that terrific 100/30 price.

Why will Koshari win?

Koshari’s stamina is unproven beyond 2m 4f, so that may explain his tame chasing efforts at staying trips. He shares a sire with erstwhile owner and stable companions Douvan and Min. They never raced further than the above distance, so it looks significant that Mullins drops him back down for his return to hurdles here.

With four wins and a second from nine starts over timber, Koshari is a better horse in this sphere. That is also reflected by his official rating of 150 – 11lb higher than his chase mark. It also puts Koshari 10lb and upwards clear of his four rivals on adjusted figures. He is also unbeaten in two career hurdles outings at this venue.

The great thing about Koshari is how versatile he is as regards ground. He has wins on going as varied as soft/heavy and good. Koshari beat Fairyhill Run, a four-time scorer over fences since, in a Cork handicap in January where the front two pulled 10 lengths clear of the third. He also defied a welter burden of 11st 9lb and landed a Punchestown Festival handicap here in the spring off 143.

He beat some useful types that day, including The Shunter who had thrived over hurdles and fences back in third. Koshari’s sixth in the Galway Plate over fences isn’t too shabby either. There is more upside to him than odds of 100/30 suggest. Back Koshari at that price and the return is £108.33 off a £25 wager. Should he lose, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

