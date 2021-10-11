The start of a new week means a fresh NAP of the Day from the SportsLens tipster. Today, on Monday, 11 October, that horse is El Astronaute. He runs in the 5f Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes at Mussleburgh (3:00) and appeals at 4/1.

A long-time yard favourite at the John Quinn stable, El Astronaute has a good record fresh. The eight-year-old Approve gelding also posts his best form on softer surfaces, so the cut in the ground in Scotland should suit. Now dropping in class, El Astronaute looks the best value Bet of the Day. Check out even more reasons below why he rates the NAP of the Day at a fabulous 4/1.

Why will El Astronaute win?

After 60 career starts, El Astronaute doesn’t have any more improvement in it but his best performances this season have come with “soft” in the going description. They include when winning a similar conditions contest to this one on reappearance at Chester. He ran out a three-quarters of a length winner over next time out Listed scorer King’s Lynn. The runner-up also filled the same spot recently in the Group 3 Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

El Astronaute didn’t encounter soft ground again until Glorious Goodwood. He had an impossible task in sprint handicap company conceding 15lb to stable companion Lord Riddiford, but kept on and chased him home. Sounder surfaces simply haven’t suited El Astronaute in two subsequent starts, but he gets conditions that are ideal today.

He may not be the force of old but the stable is in good form. Quinn comes into today on a 26 per cent strike rate with his runners in the last fortnight. Jason Hart, who has partnered El Astronaute to victory on his last five successes, takes the ride once more. Only Callum Rodriguez and Sam James have ridden more winners at Musselburgh this season than this jockey.

Now off his lowest mark in almost three-and-a-half years, El Astronaute looks a value play in this conditions contest. He meets the last two winners of the race in Makanah and Tarboosh, but they aren’t getting any younger either. Back El Astronaute at his current odds and make £100 profit off a £25 wager if he wins. Should he lose, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

