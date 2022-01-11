This Tuesday, 11 January, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Russian Ruler. He run in the extended 2m maiden hurdle at Doncaster (2:15). Nicky Henderson’s exciting prospect appeals for a successful bow over obstacles and as the best value Bet of the Day at an 11/8 price.

Russian Ruler won a Warwick bumper on his only career racecourse outing to date back in May. That form has been boosted since, so the five-year-old Sholokhov gelding could be one to follow over hurdles for the rest of the season. Henderson has sent a smart team of horses to this meeting, so Russian Ruler rates the NAP of the Day for 11 January. Read on as our experts explain more reasons why punters should back their Bet of the Day pick today…

Why will NAP of the Day Russian Ruler win?

Seven Barrows maestro Henderson has a fabulous record with his runners at Doncaster. At Town Moor down the years, this stable boasts an excellent 29 per cent strike rate. Backing Henderson horses blind at this track on horse racing betting sites would have seen punters well up too. Off a £1 level stake, the profit from following the yard here is a healthy £15.97.

When Henderson sends a horse to Doncaster, he means business then. Russian Ruler comfortably landed his National Hunt Flat race at Warwick, a course with similarities to this venue. After being held-up behind the leaders in the hands of Nico de Boinville, he hit the front two furlongs from home. Russian Ruler only needed pushing out for a cosy two-length win over stable companion Surrey Quest.

The front two also pulled clear of third, with both of those closest to Russian Ruler winning over hurdles since. Surrey Quest lowered the colours of Reilly at Leicester in November on his own bow in this sphere, then defied a penalty with a seven-length success at this venue. Hillview, the third at Warwick, landed a 2m 7f handicap at Bangor on his penultimate outing in September.

With the form working out well and Henderson having a handle on main market rival Raymond Tusk, Russian Ruler get the vote. A £25 punt on him at his current odds returns £59.38. If Russian Ruler doesn’t defeat that one, the penalised Mariko De Vassy and others and make a successful hurdles debut, then QuinnBet refund half of losing stakes up to £25 when punters place three qualifying bets.

