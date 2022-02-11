The horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday, 11 February with SportsLens experts is Jungle Jack. He runs in the extended 2m novice hurdle at Bangor today (4:15). Donald McCain’s runner looks well worth a wager as the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 11/10 here.

A gelding by Doyen, Jungle Jack is unbeaten in three career starts. After landing his Irish Point for Colin Bowe, he moved to McCain’s yard. Jungle Jack then made his British horse racing and Rules debut over hurdles at Sedgefield. He won that and then followed-up at Haydock. Strong at the finish on both occasions, Jungle Jack rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for a hurdles hat-trick here. Read more about our tipsters’ top Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Jungle Jack win?

Looking back on horse racing results from Bangor over the past five seasons, the McCain stable has a terrific record at this venue. This yard has a fine 21 per cent strike with its runners at this track in that time. Backing all McCain horses blind at his local course would’ve yielded a massive £17.24 profit to a £1 level stake.

Jungle Jack has a handler that has saddled 116 winners in the campaign so far. McCain is on a 33 per cent win ratio with his runners over the last 14 days, a stat that horse racing betting sites fear. The third home from Jungle Jack’s hurdles debut win, Kihavah, has since scored twice himself. That one now has an official rating of 122, suggesting a mark of 123 underestimates the ability of Jungle Jack.

The form of his follow-up success at Haydock has also been advertised by the fourth, Notlongtillmay. That horse came out and won at Fontwell at the end of January. It is easy to see why the best betting sites have Jungle Jack a strong favourite to defy a double penalty, then.

With Brian Hughes again in the saddle, and enjoying his best-ever seasonal tally for winners, this horse has leading claims of landing the hat-trick. Betting £10 on Jungle Jack with 888Sport returns £21.00 at his current price. This wager qualifies new customers for an exclusive welcome bonus that awards those who sign up £45 in free bets.

