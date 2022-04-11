Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 11 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Monday, 11 April, according to SportsLens experts is Igraine. She runs in the opening 2m maiden hurdle for four-year-olds at Tramore today (4:30). This Joseph O’Brien trained filly is out best Bet of the Day at fabulous 4/1 odds.

225 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A daughter of prolific horse racing sire Camelot, Igraine was an unlucky loser last time out. She also has some strong juvenile form, which makes her look a bit of value. Igraine is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday. Read even more reasons to back her below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Igraine win?

A winner on the Flat over 1m 5f when trained by her current handler’s younger brother Donnacha O’Brien, Igraine clearly came on for her first hurdles outing at Leopardstown. The race results from that day shoe her home in ninth but she was then third at Punchestown, turning the tables on Vera Verto and Brazil.

As Igraine finished in front of the subsequent Cheltenham Festival Grade 3 winner and Aintree Grand National meeting Grade 1 third, the form has a strong look to it. On a line through Vera Verto, meanwhile, she looks overpriced in relation to today’s favourite Douglas Dc. That is why we make her the horse racing NAP of the Day here.

Desperately Unlucky Not to Win at Cork

First-time blinkers nearly got Igraine home in front at Cork last time out too. She went down fighting by a nose to Only Sky when chinned on the line. There could be even more to come from Igraine, though, on today’s forecast good to yielding surface. Joseph O’Brien has a 19 per cent strike rate with his hurdlers this season too.

Igraine simply looks overpriced compared to five-race maiden Douglas Dc in this contest and was the best of the level. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at her current price returns £50 if she wins. That wager qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses regardless of the outcome.

953 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB and deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter, as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. After this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager £10 on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

481 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day