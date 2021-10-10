This Sunday, the NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts in Mrs Milner who runs in the extended 2m 6f Listed mares hurdles at Limerick on 10 October (2:10). She is Evens for a winning reappearance.

Trained by Paul Nolan, Mrs Milner bolted up in the Grade 3 Pertemps Final in the Cheltenham Festival in the spring. The six-year-old Flemensfirth mare appeals as the best value Bet of the Day on that form. Mrs Milner rates the NAP of the Day at Evens for plenty more reasons too.

Why will Mrs Milner win?

A Thurles bumper winner, Mrs Milner scored first time out at the Galway Festival last season. That was in a mares’ handicap hurdle but connections then went up in trip with her. Two starts later when upped to this level at Cheltenham, Mrs Milner was a gallant second to On The Blind Side over 3m. The winner went on to place in Grade 2 company in the Relkeel and Rendlesham Hurdle later in the season.

Mrs Milner was then a fine fourth in a Pertemps Qualifier at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. That punched her ticket to Cheltenham. She later reversed form with the winner Dandy Mag and runner-up The Bosses Oscar. Although then falling in the Grade B Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, she defied a 5lb disparity in her rating between the Irish assessor and British handicapper at Cheltenham.

Bryan Cooper produced Mrs Milner to lead at the last and she stormed clear up the famous hill for a five-length victory. A further 5lb rise in the weights to 139 for that looks more than fair. It puts Mrs Milner a whole stone clear and upwards clear of the field on adjusted ratings here. She sets a clear and obvious standard off these terms.

With her record fresh including a win after 150 days and that second to On The Blind Side following 69 days, and Cooper aboard again, Mrs Milner appeals for the spoils. Punters who back her can double their money. A £25 wager on Mrs Milner returns £50 at her current odds. If she doesn’t make a winning return, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

