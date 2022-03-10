Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 10 March

The SportsLens horse racing NAP of the Day on Thursday, 10 March, according to our tipsters, is Barrowdale. He runs in the 3m 1f novice hurdle at Carlisle today (1:35). Donald McCain’s horse is one of the best horse racing tips on offer here and our Bet of the Day at an 11/10 price.

A seven-year-old son of Cloudings, Barrowdale is all stamina. He won his Irish Point when trained by Mick Winters and scored on his third outing since joining the McCain stable last time out. Running in the silks of late National Hunt horse racing owner Trevor Hemmings, Barrowdale has more to offer going up even further in trip. The yard has has a fantastic season too. That means Barrowdale is our experts’ horse racing NAP of the Day for 10 March. Read even more reasons to back him below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Barrowdale win?

Barrowdale’s stamina laden pedigree means he is a future chaser in the making. Connections love having stayers in this sphere but another long-distance hurdle is part of his education. McCain has a phenomenal 37 per cent strike rate with his Carlisle runners this season. Backing those blind on horse racing betting sites would have seen punters well in front of the bookies with a tidy £17.63 profit off a £1 level stake.

When stepped up to an extended 2m 7f at Uttoxeter on his second hurdles start last time, Barrowdale bolted up. He turned the race into a procession, scoring by a massive 39 lengths with the favourite beaten a further 28 lengths in third. A repeat of that race result here will see Barrowdale go in again.

Maximilian Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today in Bumper

In the concluding bumper (4:30), champion jockey elect Brian Hughes also teams up with the McCain yard with Maximilian. He is next best behind our horse racing NAP of the Day on Thursday because he has won over this course and distance before. Another Irish Point winner brought over from the Emerald Isle, this six-year-old Adlerflug gelding followed-up on that on his stable and British debut.

Maximilian led inside the final furlong here and kept on well for a cosy length success. Carlisle doesn’t suit every horse with its uphill finish and, in a race lacking depth among those with runs, he could well follow-up. Back Maximilian at 11/8 or Barrowdale at 11/10 with 888Sport after signing up as new customers, staking £10 on either and receive £45 in bonuses.

