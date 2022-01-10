After 13/8 and 5/2 winners over the weekend, the NAP of the Day for Monday, 10 January from SportsLens horse racing experts is Demachine. He runs in the extended 3m 1f handicap chase at Ludlow (1:15). Kerry Lee’s horse appeals as the top Bet of the Day this Monday at odds of 6/4.

Dropped a couple of pounds by the assessor after a fine fifth on reappearance, Demachine goes significantly down in class today. The eight-year-old son of Flemensfirth has run really well in graded company on his last two starts, so should be making his presence felt at this level. Demachine thus rates the NAP of the Day for 10 January. See even more reasons to back him below as our in-form tipsters make the case for their latest Bet of the Day fancy…

Why will NAP of the Day Demachine win?

The Lee stable has a respectable overall 18 per cent strike rate at Ludlow with its runners. Backing those blind on horse racing betting sites down the years would see punters in front with £6.45 profit off a £1 level stakes. Lee has had two horses run at this venue this season and they finished first and second, so that bodes well for Demachine’s chances.

After winning his first couple of starts over fences, he took his form to a new level following a mid-winter break. Demachine found only Remastered four lengths too good in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase last February. The winner has since earned an official rating of 146, which reads well in relation to this 0-140 class 3 contest.

Lee had options for starting the still unexposed Demachine off this season. Connections went to Newbury for the Ladbrokes Trophy over the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle. He ran well for a long way in a race where three of the four home in front of him had been out on the track before. Demachine was far from disgraced in fifth, finishing just behind Willie Mullins duo Brahma Bull and Ontheropes.

He should strip fitter for that return to action 44 days ago. This is a major ease in grade for Demachine, who should be defying top weight under Richard Patrick.

