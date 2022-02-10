On Thursday, 10 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day according to SportsLens tipsters is Good Look Charm. She runs in the 2m 4f mares’ novice hurdle at Ffos Las today (3:02). Anthony Honeyball’s charge looks the best value Bet of the Day at a terrific 3/1 price.

A six-year-old daughter of Cokoriko, Good Look Charm made a successful step up in trip on her hurdles debut last time out. Previously trained in Scotland by James Moffatt, for whom she won a bumper, this mare could well defy a horse racing penalty and follow-up here. Good Look Charm hails from an in-form stable with a good record at this track. She thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 10 February. Read on for more reasons to back this mare…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Good Look Charm win?

The form of Good Look Charm’s four-length fourth on her racecourse debut in a Wetherby bumper has been advertised recently by the mare home just in front of her, Electric Annie. That one has landed back-to-back Wincanton handicaps completing the double when sent off the 2/1 favourite as horse racing results last time out. Electric Annie also now has an official rating of 111. The sixth and seven home has also won over timber since.

Good Look Charm then beat subsequent Doncaster staying handicap scorer and 112-rated Flexi Furlough when winning at Sedgefield on her final start for Moffatt. The fourth that day has also subsequently landed a hurdles contest, so the form again looks good. Good Look Charm was also home in front of others to win in this sphere in an Aintree bumper when a two-length third on her debut for Honeyball.

She was also far from disgraced when seventh in a Listed event at Huntingdon in December before switching to hurdles. Good Look Charm defied drifting from an opening show of 5/4 on course out to 13/8 on the best betting sites at Hereford to there last time out. She found plenty for pressure as the front two pulled 16 lengths clear of the remainder.

There was lots to like about her attitude. Honeyball boasts a 42 per cent strike rate with his runners over the last 14 days, so the yard is bang in-form. This stable is also in profit with its inmates at Ffos Las this season, so a bold bid looks assured. A £10 punt on Good Look Charm returns £40 at her current odds. That could be a qualifying wager at 888Sport that nets new customers £45 in free bets. See below for details.

