Kicking off March with another horse racing NAP of the Day, Tuesday’s selection from SportsLens tipsters is Da Vinci Hand. He runs in the extended 1m 7f handicap chase (2:05). Joanne Foster’s course and distance winner is one of the best horse racing tips on offer this Tuesday, 1 March, at sweet 6/4 odds.

442 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

With form figures of 12 at Catterick, this is one horse racing venue where Da Vinci hand clearly acts well. This seven-year-old Champs Elysees gelding also finished in front of a useful type, Cillluirid, when last in action. That one has been among our horse racing NAP of the Day selections earlier in the season. Da Vinci Hand is also the youngest in the line-up and thus open to the most progress. Read on for more reasons for back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Da Vinci Hand win?

Following the West Yorkshire stable of Foster’s has proved profitable at this track. In her training career so far, backing her Catterick runners blind on horse racing betting sites has yielded £13.13 profit from a £1 level stake. Da Vinci Hand also gets the services of Thomas Wilmott in the saddle here, taking a handy 5lb off with his claim.

Taking that into account, he effectively races off 101 – 2lb lower than his course and distance success three starts ago. It makes a huge difference in a contest where the opposition doesn’t look to be progressing. A £10 punt on Da Vinci Hand with 888Sport returns £25 at his current price, and qualifies new customers for £45 in bonuses.

Monte Igueldo the Next Best Horse Racing Tips on Offer Today

In the maiden hurdle on the Catterick card (2:40), Monte Igueldo looks well worth a wager. He rates the next best (NB) bet to our horse racing NAP of the Day for trainer Oliver Greenall. This five-year-old French import ran well in defeat on his sole start across the Channel on racecourse debut at Auteuil.

After finishing fifth on his first two British starts at Wetherby and Ayr, Monte Igueldo was an unlucky loser at Bangor last time. As race results show, his saddle slipped at the worst possible moment when mounting a challenge two out. Granted better luck in-running, Monte Igueldo can make the most of superior race fitness against hurdles debutant Kopa Kilana and Whizz Kid. He is a 9/4 chance and another of the best horse racing tips on offer today.

424 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Catterick Tips for 1 March Including Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

1:00 – Kings Creek at 4/1 with 888Sport

1:30 – Mackenburg at 7/4 with 888Sport

2:05 – Da Vinci Hand (NAP) at 6/4 with 888Sport

2:40 – Monte Igueldo (NB) at 9/4 with 888Sport

3:15 – Brother Pat at 9/4 with 888Sport

3:50 – Be The Difference (E/W) at 15/2 with 888Sport

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

More details on the new customer betting offer and the bet £10 get £45 deal available with 888Sport now. This welcome bonus is there for all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account with this online bookie already. Join them using promo code HR45, then deposit £10+ via Debit Card. This is because eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal and Neteller aren’t eligible payments methods for this sign up offer.

After funding the account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once that settles, get the first of £15 free bets credited automatically. Log in to 888Sport on each of the next two Fridays and receive the others, making £45 in bonuses in total. All free bets are for horse racing betting markets only and expire after three days. Further terms and conditions apply.

Now that it’s just a fortnight away, 888Sport offer Cheltenham non runner no bet markets rights across this major meeting. That means new customers can if they wish use free bets received through this offer for wagering on the big races coming up there.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

The prospect of some Cheltenham free bets appeals to most punters, so 888Sport having £45 of these available is a godsend. To get them, new customers should back our latest horse racing NAP of the Day and follow these six steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code HR45 Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get the first £15 free bet token automatically Receive 2 more £15 free bet tokens after logging in on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

845 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Horse Racing NAP of the Day

As noted above, there is a lot going on in horse racing for the best betting sites in the UK in the days and weeks ahead:

Look at the full 2022 Cheltenham Festival schedule and race times each day

View Champion Hurdle odds and betting with Honeysuckle a real fancy to repeat

The Queen Mother Champion Chase odds says Shishkin should score at the Festival again

If current Stayers Hurdle odds are any indicator, then we have an open race on our hands on St Patrick’s Day

Discover the Cheltenham Gold Cup odds and market with Irish eyes smiling on the blue riband steeplechase

Up Next: The Grand National

Coming up just a few weeks after Cheltenham, the world’s most famous steeplechase, the Grand National at Aintree is a big deal in April: