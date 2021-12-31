SportsLens experts start Saturday, 1 January off with their horse racing NAP of the Day in Tommy’s Oscar. He runs in the extended 1m 7f Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh. Odds of 11/4 make this horse the best value Bet of the Day but there’s more below.

Turning seven today, Tommy’s Oscar has hit some real form this winter with consecutive wins at Haydock and Doncaster. A course and distance winner, the Oscar gelding represents trainer Ann Hamilton and her husband Ian, who owns this horse. A 3lb rise in his rating is offset by the booking of a 7lb claimer, so Tommy’s Oscar rates the NAP of the Day this Saturday for his hat-trick. Read even more reasons to back him as the top Bet of the Day with our tipsters making a detailed case.

Why will NAP of the Day Tommy’s Oscar win?

A magnificent servant to his modest connections, Tommy’s Oscar proved he stayed further at Haydock, so won’t be lacking the stamina for a battle. Hamilton boasts an incredible 50 per cent strike rate with her Musselburgh runners over the last five seasons. Backing them blind would have yielded a tidy £15.13 profit off a £1 level stake.

Tommy’s Oscar has won six of his 11 hurdles outings, placed in a bumper and ran a number of fine races in Irish Points. He completed a hat-trick around this time last year with a 10-length romp over course and distance. That followed wins at Sedgefield and Newcastle. Although now almost two stone higher in the weights, Tommy’s Oscar has earned a lofty mark of 150 on the track.

He was far from disgraced when runner-up in the Scottish Supreme Trial here or when sixth in the Morebattle Hurdle over 2m 2f at Kelso. Tommy’s Oscar then landed his next start there and came a fine third in the Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle. He had Welsh Champion Hurdle hero and Christmas Hurdle runner-up Glory And Fortune in-behind down the field.

As Tommy’s Oscar has kept on improving and comes here seeking a hat-trick, horse racing betting sites fear him. Tom Midgley now takes the ride and a valuable 7lb off with his claim. Taking it into account, Tommy’s Oscar is 4lb below his last winning mark. A £25 punt on him returns £93.75 if he wins at his current price. Should Tommy’s Oscar fail to land the hat-trick, then QuinnBet refund losing stakes as a free bet.

