Horse racing betting offers & free bets for Kelso, Newbury, Doncaster – Saturday 5th March

KELSO, Newbury and Doncaster have stacked cards for a super Saturday of fantastic racing and we have a great selection of horse racing betting offers and free bets to use on them.
Kelso featured betting offer – Saturday 5th March
Whether you fancy Richmond Lake in the Premier Novices’ Hurdle, Bristol De Mai in the Premier Chase or Buveur D’Air in the Morebattle Hurdle, Kelso is the place to be for racing on Saturday.
With seven races across the whole afternoon, Kelso is sure to see some extraordinary races. Plenty of horses will be using this weekend as a final preparation ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, so keep an eye out for some horse who impress you this weekend in Scotland.
Excited? If all that wasn’t enough to get you in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the magnificent Kelso race card schedule.
Kelso race card
Date: Saturday, 5th March
Time: First race off at 1.00pm, last race off at 4.25pm
- 13:00 – bet365 Juvenile Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 3) (4YO only) 2m
- 13:32 – bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) (Class 1) (4YO plus) 2m 2f
- 14:05 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 2) (4YO plus) 2m 5f
- 14:40 – bet365 Premier Chase (Listed) (GBB Race) (Class 1) (5YO plus) 2m 7½f
- 15:15 – bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (Handicap) (GBB Race) (Class 2) (4YO plus) 2m
- 15:43 – bet365 Cyril Alexander Memorial Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (Class 3) (5YO plus) 2m 1f
- 16:25 – bet365 Handicap Chase (Class 4) (5YO plus) 2m 1f
Newbury race card
Date: Saturday, 5th March
Time: First race off at 1.45pm, last race off at 17.05pm
- 13:45 – West Berkshire Mencap Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 4) (4YO plus) 2m 4½f – 9 ran
- 14:20 – BetVictor Proud Sponsors Of Newbury Juvenile Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 4) (4YO only) 2m ½f – 6 ran
- 14:55 – Focus Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (Class 4) (5YO plus) 2m 4f – 5 ran
- 15:30 – Download The BetVictor App ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 4) (5YO plus) 2m 4½f – 10 ran
- 16:05 – Play Pick 6 At BetVictor Handicap Hurdle (Class 3) (5YO plus) 3m – 11 ran
- 16:35 – RacingTV Handicap Chase (Class 3) (5YO plus) 2m ½f – 6 ran
- 17:05 – West Berkshire Mencap Mares’ Open NH Flat Race (GBB Race) (Class 5) (4YO to 6YO) 2m ½f – 10 ran
Doncaster race card
- 14:00 – Virgin Bet Conditional Jockeys’ Veterans’ Handicap Chase (Class 3) (10YO plus) 3m – 6 ran
- 14:30 – Virgin Bet Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 3) (4YO plus) 2m ½f – 5 ran
- 15:05 – Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 4) (4YO plus) 2m ½f – 4 ran
- 15:40 – Virgin Bet Handicap Chase (Class 3) (5YO plus) 2m 3f – 5 ran
- 16:15 – Virgin Bet EBF Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 4) (4YO plus) 2m 3½f – 6 ran
- 16:45 – Virgin Bet Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (Class 4) (5YO plus) 3m – 4 ran
- 17:20 – Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle (Class 4) (4YO plus) 2m 3½f – 6 ran
