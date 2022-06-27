Horizon Irish Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The US Open is now in the distant memory as Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed his maiden major title. Last week’s BMW International Open is also complete, with Haotong Li triumphing on Sunday afternoon. This week attentions turn to the Horizon Irish Open back on the DP World Tour, where some huge names on the golfing circuit circuit travel to Mount Juliet. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After correctly predicting that Xander Schauffele would win the Travelers Championship, as well as our each-way bet coming inside the top eight, we are back with more golf betting tips this week! Not only that, our selection to win the BMW International Open, Thomas Pieters, finished second after losing a play-off, so it’s safe to say we are in some fine form when it comes to golf predictions!

After the BMW International Open last week, the DP World Tour is back, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week? So without further ado, here are our Horizon Irish Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland.

Horizon Irish Open Preview

After a compelling BMW International Open last week, this week is the turn of the Irish Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Ireland this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Ireland is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Horizon Irish Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Thomastown, County Kilkenny.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Seamus Power, Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Pieters feature, aiming to become the Horizon Irish champion.

Last year, Lucas Herbert triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Richard Bland and Rikard Karlberg to finish on -19 par, three shots ahead of his nearest competitor. If you think Herbert can go back-to-back this week at Mount Juliet, you can get him at a price of 35/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Mount Juliet Estate is a real masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1991 by former 18-time major champion turned golf course architect, Jack Nicklaus. It is a par 72 and is 7,264 yards in length. The Irish Open has been held here on three occasions prior to this year’s event. The course record is held by both Sergio Garcia and Retief Goosen, who both shot 62 in 2022 at the WGC-American Express Championship.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Irish Open this week at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Horizon Irish Open Betting Tips

Horizon Irish Open Tip 1: Seamus Power to win @ 14/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Horizon Irish Open this week from Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, is the Irishman himself, Seamus Power.

Power has been a breath of fresh air this season on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, showing that he is one of the best golfers in the world week in, week out. The Waterford man comes to his home country this week looking to build on a stellar season of golfing consistency, and will have every chance of lifting that trophy come Sunday afternoon if he keeps playing the way he has been of late.

Power finished just outside the top 10 at the US Open a fortnight ago, as well as finishing inside the top 10 a few weeks before at the PGA Championship. He also finished in third place back in January at the beginning of the season in the Sony Open too, and since then has built on his good form and been highly consistent all year.

The 35-year-old has risen all the way up to 36th in the Official World Golf Rankings, and it is clear to see why. His accuracy off the tee mixed with a superb iron game and exceptional shot game is why you often see Power’s name cropping up regularly at the top of leaderboards.

This week, like fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, Power will be desperate to put on a show in front of his home crowd, and here at SportsLens, we give him every chance this week at Mount Juliet.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 14/1 with Bet UK.

Horizon Irish Open Tip 2: Ryan Fox to win and each-way @ 22/1 with Bet UK

Our next tip for potential success at the Irish Open this week is New Zealand golfing sensation, Ryan Fox.

Fox comes to Mount Juliet boasting seriously impressive form on the DP World Tour. He finished in a tie for second at the Soudal Open just a few of weeks ago, and has since backed tha up with more impressive displays in recent weeks.

Fox finished in second place at the KLM Dutch Open, before finishing in third place last week at the BMW International Open. This is some highly impressive consistency at the top level of golf, hence why we have selected him for potential success this week in Ireland.

Fox has already won on the European Tour this season, finishing on -22 par at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic back in February, five shots ahead of his nearest competitor. Fox, like Power, qualified for both the PGA Championship and US Open, but didn’t play his best stuff in the majors.

However, we don’t think that will haunt Fox at all and think he could again improve on last week’s performance at the BMW International Open. One of the most consistent players on the DP World Tour this season and one to keep an eye on this week for sure.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 22/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Power and Fox are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Shane Lowry @ 9/1, Jordan Smith @ 25/1, Aaron Rai @ 28/1, Rasmus Hojgaard @ 33/1 and Richie Ramsey @ 70/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

