After Jon Rahm went back to World Number 1 and won his third tournament of the year at the Genesis Invitational Open, this week attentions turn to the Honda Classic from PGA National Champions Course, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Florida looking to get their 2023 PGA Tour season up and running as we begin to get into the swing of things. This season on the PGA Tour is set to be another sensational season of golf action. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you on this page!

After a stellar week last week of golf betting tips with our each-way selection, Jason Day, finishing in nineth place at the Genesis Invitational Open at odds of +4000, we are back this week looking to go one better and pick you the winner!

After the Genesis Invitational Open last week in California, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Florida? Without further ado, here are our Honda Classic betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from PGA National Champions Course, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

Honda Classic Golf Preview

After a compelling Genesis Invitational Open tournament last week in California, this week is the turn of the 2023 Honda Classic. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, so this week should be another thrilling one on the PGA Tour.

The field this week will be hopeful of hitting their best form, aiming to win a sizable share of the $8,400,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of golfing talent.

Who will be able to hold their nerve coming down the stretch on Sunday?

All of the best players in the world are are in action this week such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. All of these players will be hopeful of lifting the Genesis Open trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Last year, Sepp Straka triumphed as he fended off the likes of Shane Lowry and Kurt Kitayama to win by one shot on -10 par. Straka is priced at odds of +4000 to go back-to-back here at the Honda Classic and to successfully defend his title this week.

Taking a look at the course itself, the PGA National Champions Course is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. It has played host to the Honda Classic since 2007. The course originally designed by George & Tom Fazio in 1980, with Jack Nicklaus re-designing the course in 2002. It is a par 72 and 7,048 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens, as well as a few treacherous water hazards.

Of course, the course includes the famous ‘Bear Trap’. Holes 15, 16 and 17 are an extremely difficult stretch of holes which always play a huge part coming down the back nine on a Sunday at the Honda Classic.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2023 Honda Classic Open this week from PGA National Champions Course, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

Honda Classic Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Honda Classic Tip 1: Shane Lowry To Win @ +1600 with BetOnline

Our first selection and best bet to win the 2023 Honda Classic this week from Florida, is former Open Champion and world number 20, Shane Lowry.

The Irishman comes to Florida this week fresh off the back of a great week in California last week at the Genesis Open. He ended up finishing in a tie for 14th, but was certainly in contention right until the weekend. The 2019 Open Champion certainly has what it takes to contend this week.

Lowry had struggled the first few events of the year, but looks to have turned a corner at the Genesis Invitational Open last week. He looks to be hitting form right now and is one of the best players in the world when he’s on song. The course should suit his eye and we can see why he is amongst the betting favorites this week with the best sports betting apps in the US.

We fully expect Shane Lowry to enjoy another successful week this week and are confident he will be there or there abouts contending at the Honda Classic this weekend. He is a sensational talent and looks to be coming into form just at the right time.

Do not be surprised to see his name crop up at the top of the leaderboard again this week. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a fantastic price of +1600 with BetOnline.

Honda Classic Tip 2: Webb Simpson To Win and Each-Way @ +8000 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Honda Classic is the 2012 US Open champion and seven time PGA Tour winner, Webb Simpson.

The North Carolina man hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2020, but is certainly capable of beating anyone in the world on his day.

Simpson of course won the US Open over a decade ago, as well as picking up various other wins all around America on the PGA Tour. He hasn’t been on top for this season but we simply couldn’t ignore the 37-year-old this week at an unbelievable price with the best offshore sportsbooks too.

A really consistent player who doesn’t seem to make too many costly mistakes. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +8000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Lowry and Simpson are our biggest fancies for success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Sungjae Im @ +800, Billy Horschel @ +2800, Harris English @ +3300, Cameron Davis @ +4000 and Garrick Higgo @ +4500. All prices are with BetOnline.

Honda Classic 2023 Odds

Here is a list of the 10 betting favorites with BetOnline for the upcoming golf action this week:

Sungjae Im @ +800

@ +800 Shane Lowry @ +1600

@ +1600 Matt Kuchar @ +2200

@ +2200 Min Woo Lee @ +2200

@ +2200 Denny McCarthy @ +2500

@ +2500 Alex Noren @ +2500

@ +2500 Chris Kirk @ +2500

@ +2500 Billy Horschel @ +2800

@ +2800 Aaron Wise @ +3000

@ +3000 Thomas Detry @ +3000

