Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

The visitors are currently second in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins.

Dortmund will be confident of grinding out a vital away win here.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are fourth in the league table and they have lost just once in their last six league matches.

They have been formidable at home in recent weeks. Hoffenheim have picked up six wins in their last seven home matches in the Bundesliga.