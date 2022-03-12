Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with an away win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream

Click here to join bet365

Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account

Start watching the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream at 14:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview

The German champions are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Bayer Leverkusen and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways here. Bayern Munich has picked up four wins from the last six meetings against Hoffenheim and they will be the firm favourites to pick up all three points. Meanwhile, the visitors are 4th in the league table and they have won the last four league matches in a row. The home side will be full of confidence and they will be looking to pull off a memorable home win against the league leaders. Hoffenheim have been formidable at home this season and they have picked up eight wins from the last 10 home matches in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich will have to be at their best in order to grind out a positive result.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Team News

Hoffenheim team news

The home side will be without the services of Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov because of injuries.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Baumgartner, Samassekou, Stiller, Raum; Rutter, Kramaric

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich are without Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka because of injuries.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Kimmich, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Coman; Lewandowski