Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with an away win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview
The German champions are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Bayer Leverkusen and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways here.
Bayern Munich has picked up four wins from the last six meetings against Hoffenheim and they will be the firm favourites to pick up all three points.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 4th in the league table and they have won the last four league matches in a row. The home side will be full of confidence and they will be looking to pull off a memorable home win against the league leaders.
Hoffenheim have been formidable at home this season and they have picked up eight wins from the last 10 home matches in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich will have to be at their best in order to grind out a positive result.
When does Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Team News
Hoffenheim team news
The home side will be without the services of Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov because of injuries.
Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Baumgartner, Samassekou, Stiller, Raum; Rutter, Kramaric
Bayern Munich team news
Bayern Munich are without Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka because of injuries.
Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Kimmich, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Coman; Lewandowski
