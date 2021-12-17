Countries
Football Betting Tips — Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach

Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach preview

Gladbach are currently 13th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of four consecutive defeats in the league.
 
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are fourth in the table and they have managed to pick up four wins and a draw in their last five league outings.
 
Hoffenheim are also unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Gladbach and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against the struggling Gladbach side.
 
Hoffenheim have been formidable at home recently and they have picked up eight wins in their last 10 home matches in the Bundesliga. Gladbach will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest.

Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup: Baumann; Richards, Grillitsch, Vogt; Akpoguma, Samassekou, Stiller, Raum; Kramaric; Dabbur, Bebou

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup: Sommer; Ginter, Zakaria, Bensebaini; Herrmann, Kramer, Neuhaus, Scally; Stindl, Thuram; Embolo

Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach from bet365:

Match-winner:

Hoffenheim: 21/20

Draw: 14/5

Gladbach: 23/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach prediction

Both teams are capable of beating each other but Gladbach are in disastrous form right now and Hoffenheim have all the confidence and momentum with them.
 
The visitors have conceded at least three goals in their last four league matches and Hoffenheim should be able to find a way past them this weekend.
 

Prediction: Hoffenheim to win at 21/20 with Bet365.

