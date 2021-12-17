Football Betting Tips — Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Gladbach are currently 13th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of four consecutive defeats in the league.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are fourth in the table and they have managed to pick up four wins and a draw in their last five league outings.

Hoffenheim are also unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Gladbach and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against the struggling Gladbach side.

Hoffenheim have been formidable at home recently and they have picked up eight wins in their last 10 home matches in the Bundesliga. Gladbach will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest.