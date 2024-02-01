Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, we assess what the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time has been. Who won it? What was the final score?

What Is The Highest Scoring Super Bowl Ever?

As we embark on Super Bowl LVIII from the Allegiance Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, here at SportsLens we have decided to scour the history books to find out what the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time is.

We can tell you that the highest scoring Super Bowl ever came back in 1995 at Super Bowl XXIX. Super Bowl XXIX took place at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday, January 29.

Super Bowl XXIX saw the San Francisco 49ers take on the San Diego Chargers, with the 49ers running out 49-26 winners. This meant the 49ers became the first NFL side in history to reach five Super Bowl championships.

There was a total of 75 points scored at Super Bowl XXIX, with the California football team claiming their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy in the process. Amazingly, this was the only Super Bowl win for Steve Young in his career as a starter, although he won two as a backup as well.

The lowest scoring Super Bowl in history came back in 2019 at Super Bowl LIII. Tom Brady’s New England Patriots defeated the LA Rams 13-3, with neither side scoring a touchdown either.

The 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, but did reach it most recently in 2020. The were defeated 31-20 by Sunday’s opponents – the Kansas City Chiefs.

What Was The Super Bowl 2023 Score?

Last year’s Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his side to an incredibly victory, with Taylor Swift’s now boyfriend Travis Kelce also playing a huge part for the Chiefs.

There was an added twist to Super Bowl LVII, with the Travis Kelce vs Jason Kelce brotherly clash. It was of course younger brother Travis Kelce who came out on top on that occasion.

This encounter became the third highest scoring Super Bowl in history, the 35 points by the Eagles was the highest amount ever accumulated for a losing side.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after a truly stunning performance, completing 21/27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

It is worth noting that there was one missed field goal from Kansas City and on the final possession at the one-yard line, they took a knee three times to run the clock. If they would have successfully scored the touchdown, they would have the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time.

What Was The Last Highest Scoring Super Bowl?

The last highest scoring Super Bowl of all time, prior to Super Bowl XXIX in 1995, came two years prior at Super Bowl XXVII.

In 1993, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 52-17. This is one of the most one-sided Super Bowl’s in history, as well as now being the fourth highest scoring of all time.

It was the highest scoring Super Bowl ever, up until that mantle was taken at Super Bowl XXIX when the San Francisco 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers by a scoreline of 49-26 (75 points).

Since 1993, only three Super Bowl’s have had more total points than Super Bowl XXVII. These came in 1995, 2018 and 2023 respectively. Check out the table below for a detailed look at the highest scoring Super Bowl matches of all time.

Highest Scoring Super Bowl Of All Time Ranked

Rank Super Bowl Score Points Scored Date 1 Super Bowl XXIX San Francisco 49ers 49-26 San Diego Chargers 75 January 29, 1995 2 Super Bowl LII Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots 74 February 4, 2018 3 Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles 73 February 12, 2023 4 Super Bowl XXVII Dallas Cowboys 52-17 Buffalo Bills 69 January 31, 1993 5 Super Bowl XXXVII Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21 Oakland Raiders 69 January 26, 2003

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Info

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII : Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +108 | 49ers -128