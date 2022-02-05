Hibernian vs St Mirren prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Hibernian and St Mirren will compete against one another in order to register the victory and qualify for the next round.

Match Info:

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 CET, Easter Road

Hibernian vs St Mirren Prediction

In their last 10 home games, the Cabbages haven’t lost by more than a goal. With only one loss on the road to clubs outside the top three, their opponents should be able to hold their own this Saturday.

In their past nine home games, the Hibbies have only scored more than one goal once, while their last fifteen league games have averaged less than a goal. As a result, don’t anticipate the hosts to score more than one goal this weekend.

Hibernian vs St Mirren Prediction: Hibernian 1-2 St Mirren @ 7/2 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hibernian vs St Mirren Betting Tips

Hibernian hasn’t won a game in the Scottish Premiership since their Boxing Day victory. With teams breathing down their necks, the team would have to earn their berth in the Championship round.

In their most recent match, the club earned a crucial point against third-placed Hearts. It was their second draw in as many league games.

Following a disappointing end to 2021, St. Mirren is rising higher in the league position with a revitalized run of games since the start of the year.

The team had to settle for a draw against Motherwell in their previous league match, as they equalized in stoppage time to tie the game 1-1.

Hibernian vs St Mirren Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Hibernian vs St Mirren Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Mirren @ 7/2 with betfred

Draw @ 5/2 with betfred

Hibernian @ 4/5 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 71/100

