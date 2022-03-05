Hibernian vs St Johnstone top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Hibernians will be looking to reclaim their shooting boots on Saturday when they welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road after a string of goalless draws. The visitors are still in the relegation zone, with a nine-point deficit between them and safety, increasing the stakes for this match.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Hibernian 10/11 Draw 11/5 St Johnstone 15/4

Hibernian vs St Johnstone betting tips and prediction

Hibernians have been able to secure a place in the promotion zone. With a total of 35 points, they are in fourth place on the standings. They have yet to clinch their place in the safe zone, despite the fact that they are only one point away from relegation.

They’ve had a shaky run in the league recently. They had been on a six-game losing slide before putting on a good show against Ross County a few weeks ago. After a goalless draw against table-topper Celtic in the previous match-day, they have managed to build a new unbeaten streak of two games.

St. Johnstone, on the other hand, is second from the bottom of the table with 23 points from 28 games. They are the team with the worst attacking record so far this season. Their form is horrible, and they’ll be in the lowest of moods after such a dreadful run.

In the last 14 league games, they have only won twice. They were last seen on a Premiership matchday away from home against Ross County. They were defeated in that game, surrendering three goals while only scoring one.

With the above numbers, we can easily anticipate a win for the hosts when they face St. Johnstone in the 30th Round of Premiership fixtures on Saturday afternoon at Easter Road.

Hibernians have won seven of their last ten home games in all competitions. In six of the ten home games, they have managed to keep the opposition from scoring. Although the aforementioned home stats don’t appear to be very spectacular, they will be significant against a side like St. Johnstone, who has had a poor run in the league.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone betting tips: Hibernian to win @ 10/11 with bet365