Hibernian vs St Johnstone live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Saturday, Hibernian will host St Johnstone in a Premiership match at Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone preview

Hibernian come into this match on the back of a 0-0 Premiership tie against Dundee.

Hibernian had 58% possession and 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Dundee had five shots on goal against them, one of which was on target.

In five of the last six matches in which Hibernian has been involved, there have been fewer than three goals per match. In terms of goal weighting in that era, their opponents scored a total of 4 goals, while Hibernian scored 5.

Following their Premiership setback at the hands of Rangers in their last game, St Johnstone and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time.

St Johnstone had 44% possession and three shots on goal, one of which was on target. Rangers had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target. The rangers’ Glen Kamara scored in the third minute.

Looking at their recent form, St Johnstone has conceded goals in five of their previous six matches, with opponents scoring a total of eight goals. St Johnstone’s defense has been far from ideal. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not that tendency continues in this game.

Hibernian vs St Johnstone team news

Hibernian team news

Hibernian will be without Rocky Bushiri this weekend after he was sent off in the midweek match, which means at least one defensive change will be made. Kevin Nisbet is also unavailable to Maloney after suffering an injury last Sunday that has ruled him out for the season, therefore Christian Doidge will take over as the line’s leader.

Hibernian predicted line-up

Dabrowski; Blaney, Porteous, Stevenson; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Doig; Wright, Henderson; Doidge

St Johnstone team news

St Johnstone will likely play Callum Hendry up front again this Saturday, with Ali Crawford set to sit behind him in an offensive midfield role. With his extra midfielders, Davidson might continue to push for three at the back in an attempt to give even more of an offensive threat.

St Johnstone predicted lineup

Parish; Brown, Gordon, McCart; Sang, Hallberg, Butterfield, Gallacher, Crawford; Hendry, Ciftci

