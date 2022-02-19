Hibernian vs Ross County prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Hibernian broke their five-match winless drought last weekend, and they’ll be looking to keep it going this Saturday when they play Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 19th February 2022, Easter Road Stadium
Hibernian vs Ross County Prediction
Hibernian had lost two of their previous three games and had gone winless in seven of their previous eight games overall.
They’ve also won only twice at home since September, including a three-game losing streak in the process.
Their opponents, on the other hand, had lost three of their previous four road trips and had dropped 10 of their last 14 total games. As a result, this weekend should see a high-scoring adventure.
Hibernian vs Ross County Prediction: Hibernian 1-0 Ross County @ 4/5 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Hibernian vs Ross County Betting Tips
Hibernians are looking to build on their recent 1-3 Scottish Cup victory over Arbroath.
Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, and Chris Mueller scored for Hibernian. Arbroath’s goal came from Craig Wighton.
Hibernians have been rewarded for their goal attempts five times in their last six games, according to Shaun Maloney. In those same matches, they have conceded a total of seven goals.
Ross County drew 1-1 with Livingston in their previous meeting in the Premiership. Ross County has been attacking well in the build-up to this match, scoring eight goals in their previous six games. While manager Malky Mackay will undoubtedly consider this as a positive indication, Ross County can also improve defensively after conceding goals in six of those games.
Hibernian vs Ross County Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.
Hibernian vs Ross County Betting Odds
Match Winner
Hibernian @ 4/5 with LiveScore Bet
Draw @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet
Ross County @ 7/2 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 1/1
Under 2.5 @ 10/13
Hibernian vs Ross County Free Bet
