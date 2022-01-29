Hibernian vs Livingston prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Hibernian will take on Livingston at the Easter Road on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

Match Info:

Date: 29th January 2022

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, McDiarmid Park

Hibernian vs Livingston Prediction

Hibernian will enter this match on the back of a goalless draw against Motherwell. They have won three of their previous six league matches, suffering two draws and a defeat. The Hibs are currently fifth in the league standings, having secured 30 points from 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Livingston suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers in their previous Premiership match. They have won three of their last six league matches and are currently occupying ninth spot in the table.

Hibernian vs Livingston Prediction: Hibernian 2-1 Livingston @ 3/4 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hibernian vs Livingston Betting Tips

Both sides are in good form at the moment and Saturday’s clash is unlikely to be a one sided affair.

However, Hibernian have some brilliant attacking talent and that’s why they should edge past their opponents this weekend.

Hibernian vs Livingston Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/9.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 13/9 with Betfred.

Hibernian vs Livingston Betting Odds

Match Winner

Hibernian: 3/4 with betfred

Draw: 12/5 with betfred

Livingston: 4/1 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/9

Under 2.5: 11/18

