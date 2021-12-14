After losing an important match on weekend, Dundee will be struggling hard to win the match against Hibernian on 15th December 2021.

Hibernian vs Dundee Preview

Hibernian played the last match against St Mirren which ended with a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Hibernian has shown poor performance continuously since they have lost the last 10 SPL matches.

Moreover, Dundee was defeated in the match against Ross County. Despite the defeat, Dundee has shown a good performance overall winning three out of six matches.

Last but not the least, Hibernian and Dundee played a match against one another which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Hibernian vs Dundee Team News

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Macey; Cadden, Porteous, McGregor, Stevenson; Newell, Gogic; Murphy, Campbell, Boyle; Nisbet

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Marshall; McMullan, Adam, Anderson, McCowan, McGowan; Mullen

Hibernian vs Dundee Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Hibernian vs Dundee from Bet365:

Match Winner

Hibernian: 7/10

Draw: 3/1

Dundee: 15/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 15/16

Under: 1/1

Hibernian vs Dundee Prediction

After analyzing past performance, most football betting sites believe that Hibernian will win comfortably and get all three points.

Prediction: Hibernian to win at 7/10.

