HEARTS are back in action tomorrow, as they travel to take on Hibernian in the often tempestuous Edinburgh derby.

On the back of successfully predicting the result in Hearts vs Motherwell, we’re going to give you our best predictions for the Hibernian vs Motherwell match-up.

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, February 1st

Kick-Off: 7:45pm GMT, Easter Road, Edinburgh

Hibernian vs Hearts predictions

Hearts come into the match on a fantastic vein of form. They easily dispatched Motherwell 2-0 in their previous fixture, and now sit comfortably in third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs haven’t faired quite as well recently. They’ve been poor since the end of the winter break and haven’t won a league game in their last three attempts. Hibs will have home advantage, which is always a plus in fiercely contested derbies, but they’ll go into the game second favourite.

A look at the odds over at bet365 helped us decide on our prediction for this game. We simply can’t ignore the odds of 15/8 on Hearts to win, which is a fantastic price considering the forms of both teams.

Hibernian vs Hearts prediction: Hearts to win @ 15/8 with bet365

Hibernian vs Hearts betting tips

If you’re looking for another betting tip for Hibernian vs Hearts, we’ve got you covered. This time, we’ll use the exciting Bet Builder at bet365.

First off, we can’t see this match being a high-scoring affair. Neither team has been overly prolific in their recent matches, plus Hearts have been pretty miserly in defence all season. Under 3 goals in the game therefore looks like a good bet, with individual odds of 4/6.

Hibs not having scored heavily recently, coupled with Hearts having the best defensive record outside the top two, means that it might be tough for Hibs to get on the scoresheet. Hearts, on the other hand, should be able to score at least once. So, a bet on both teams not to score, at odds of 4/5, looks good.

When we combine under 3 goals with BTTS – no, we get odds of 21/20 – nothing too spectacular, but certainly worth a bet.

Hibernian vs Hearts betting tips: Under 3 goals and BTTS – no @ 21/20 with bet365

Hibernian vs Hearts odds

Hibernian vs Hearts Match Odds

Hibernian @ 6/4 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Hearts @ 15/8 with bet365

Hibernian vs Hearts Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Hibernian vs Hearts free bet

