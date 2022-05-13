Heung-Min Son Premier League Top Scorer Odds: Spurs attacker 7/2 for Golden Boot

The race to become Premier League top scorer is always an exciting one, with many of the league’s biggest players vying for top spot. This season, players like Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son and Cristiano Ronaldo are all trying to finish the season with the highest tally.

On this page, we’ll be going through the odds on who will be the 2021/22 Premier League top scorer, using the prices found at bet365. We’ll also show you the implied odds, as well as a quick rundown of who we think you should bet on.

Latest odds on 2021/22 Premier League top scorer

A look at the current race to become top goalscorer will show that one man is far more likely than the rest to take the honour: Mo Salah. The Egyptian is one goal clear of Son in second with 21, and four clear of Ronaldo in third with 18.

There are several others following behind, such as a three-way tie for fourth featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all with 15 goals. Harry Kane , Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Zaha make up the rest of the competitors with 13 each.

Take a look below to see the odds for Premier League top scorer:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 1/6 with bet365

(Liverpool) – 1/6 with bet365 Heung-Min Son (Spurs) – 7/2 with bet365

(Spurs) – 7/2 with bet365 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 50/1 with bet365

(Manchester United) – 50/1 with bet365 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 200/1 with bet365

(Liverpool) – 200/1 with bet365 Harry Kane (Spurs) – 200/1 with bet365

(Spurs) – 200/1 with bet365 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 200/1 with bet365

(Manchester City) – 200/1 with bet365 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 250/1 with bet365

All other players have odds of over 1000/1 to be crowned Premier League top goalscorer for the 2021/22 season.

2021/22 top PL goalscorer: Implied odds

Check out the table below to see the implied odds of the current top ten goalscorers finishing the campaign with the most goals to their name.

Mohamed Salah 85.7% Heung-Min Son 23% Cristiano Ronaldo 2% Diogo Jota 0.5% Harry Kane 0.5% Kevin De Bruyne 0.5% Sadio Mane 0.4%

2021/22 Premier League top scorer: Salah heavy favourite

The two frontrunners for the Golden Boot are without question Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son.

Liverpool have just two league games remaining against Southampton and Wolves compared to Spurs’ remaining fixtures against Burnley and Norwich City.