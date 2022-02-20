Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

RB Leipzig will return to action this Sunday when they take on Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga at the Olympiastadion.

Match Info Date: 20th February 2022

Kick-off: 7:30 pm BST, Olympiastadion Berlin

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig will be looking to continue their good run when they face Hertha Berlin on Sunday in the Bundesliga. The Red Bulls have seen great improvement since Domenico Tedesco has taken charge in December.

Despite making an inconsistent start, the German boss has since led his side to some impressive victories in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig have now won four of their last five matches and are currently seventh in the table, having secured 34 points from 22 matches. Their previous league encounter saw them winning 3-1 against FC Koln.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Furth. That was their 11th defeat of the season.

Tayfun Korkut’s side are now 15th in the table, with 23 points from 22 matches.

Considering the form of the two sides, RB Leipzig should win this weekend.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 RB Leipzig @ 8/15 with LiveScore Bet.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig betting tips

Hertha Berlin are currently enduring a difficult run of form. They are currently winless in their previous six matches across all competitions.

Tayfun Korkut’s side are currently just a point above the bottom three.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig have seen a great improvement since Domenico Tedesco took over in December.

They have now won four of their five matches and are currently sitting seventh in the table with 34 points.

The Red Bulls’ Christopher Nkunku is currently enjoying a great form. He has already scored 20 goals in the 2021-22 season, with 11 of them coming in the Bundesliga.

The French footballer was on the scoresheet in RB Leipzig’s previous two league encounters against Bayern Munich and FC Koln.

We are backing him to score again in the away encounter on Sunday.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig betting tips: Christopher Nkunku To Score @ 11/2 with LiveScore Bet.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig match odds

Hertha Berlin @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 10/3 with LiveScore Bet

RB Leipzig @ 8/15 with LiveScore Bet

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with LiveScore Bet

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with LiveScore Bet

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig free bet

