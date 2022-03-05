Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Hertha Berlin will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream
Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
The home side have lost four of their last five league matches and they are currently four points clear of the drop zone. They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to preserve their status as a Bundesliga club next season.
Meanwhile, the visitors are in similar form and they have lost four of their last five league matches as well.
However, Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team on paper and they are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Hertha Berlin.
It remains to be seen whether the away side can turn things around and get their season back on track with an important away win here.
When does Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
Hertha Berlin team news
The home side are without Rune Jarstein because of an injury.
Hertha Berlin predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Schwolow; Pekarik, Boyata, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Darida, Tousart, Serdar; Richter, Jovetic, Belfodil
Eintracht Frankfurt team news
Meanwhile, the visitors are without Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj because of injuries. Christopher Lenz is suspended for the visitors.
Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; da Costa, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre
