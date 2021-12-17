Football Betting Tips — Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Greuther Fuerth and they will look to reduce the six-point deficit with league leaders Bayern Munich.

The visitors are currently second in the league table and they have picked up five wins and a draw in their last six meetings against Hertha Berlin.

Meanwhile, the home side are coming into this contest on the back of just one win in their last six league outings and they will be massive underdogs heading into this game.