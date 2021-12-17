Football Betting Tips — Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund preview
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund team news
Hertha Berlin possible starting lineup: Schwolow; Zeefuik, Boyata, Stark, Plattenhardt; Ascacibar, Tousart; Darida, Richter; Piatek, Belfodil
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Zagadou, Schulz; Witsel, Can; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Haaland
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund from bet365:
Match-winner:
Hertha Berlin: 9/2
Draw: 7/2
Borussia Dortmund: 8/15
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund prediction
Prediction: Dortmund to win at 8/15 with Bet365.
