Football Betting Tips — Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

1 min ago

erling haaland - UCL BTTS Tips
Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close in on the league leaders with a win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Watch and bet on Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:30 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund preview

Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Greuther Fuerth and they will look to reduce the six-point deficit with league leaders Bayern Munich.
 
The visitors are currently second in the league table and they have picked up five wins and a draw in their last six meetings against Hertha Berlin.
 
Meanwhile, the home side are coming into this contest on the back of just one win in their last six league outings and they will be massive underdogs heading into this game.

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund team news

Hertha Berlin possible starting lineup: Schwolow; Zeefuik, Boyata, Stark, Plattenhardt; Ascacibar, Tousart; Darida, Richter; Piatek, Belfodil

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Zagadou, Schulz; Witsel, Can; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Haaland

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund from bet365:

Match-winner:

Hertha Berlin: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

Borussia Dortmund: 8/15

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund prediction

Hertha Berlin have picked up just five wins in 16 league matches so far this season and they have been quite disappointing in recent weeks.
 
Dortmund on the other hand have managed to win their last five matches against Hertha Berlin and they are unbeaten in four of their last six league matches.
 
The visitors should be able to grind out all three points here.
 

Prediction: Dortmund to win at 8/15 with Bet365.

Bet on Dortmund to beat Hertha Berlin at 8/15 with bet365

How to watch Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund live online from 17:30 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the bet365 website
  2. Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
  3. Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
  4. Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled
