Football Betting Tips — Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Hertha Berlin are coming into this game on the back of a five-match winless run in the league and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly at home.

That said, they have an outstanding home record against Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Saturday’s opposition in front of their own fans.

Arminia Bielefeld have picked up just one win in the Bundesliga this season and they have a massive challenge ahead of themselves here.

The visitors are one of the favourites to go down this season and they will have to start picking up points if they want to cement their place in the Bundesliga for the next season.