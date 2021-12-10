Countries
Football Betting Tips — Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

updated

4 mins ago

on

Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face each other in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

Watch and bet on Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:30 GMT on Saturday, December 11th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld preview

Hertha Berlin are coming into this game on the back of a five-match winless run in the league and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly at home.
 
That said, they have an outstanding home record against Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Saturday’s opposition in front of their own fans.
 
Arminia Bielefeld have picked up just one win in the Bundesliga this season and they have a massive challenge ahead of themselves here.
 
The visitors are one of the favourites to go down this season and they will have to start picking up points if they want to cement their place in the Bundesliga for the next season.

Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld team news

Hertha Berlin possible starting line-up: Schwolow; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt; Richter, Ascacibar, Serdar, Maolida; Belfodil, Jovetic

Arminia Bielefeld possible starting line-up: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Prietl, Kunze; Wimmer, Schopf, Okugawa; Klos

Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld from bet365:

Match-winner:

Hertha Berlin: 1/1

Draw: 23/10

Arminia Bielefeld: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld prediction

Arminia Bielefeld are in abysmal form right now and they are devoid of confidence and momentum.
 
On the other hand, Hertha Berlin have managed to draw three of their last four league matches and they will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
 
Hertha Berlin have done well against Saturday’s opposition in their last ten meetings at home and they should be able to pick up all three points here.
 

Prediction: Hertha Berlin to win at 1/1 with Bet365.

