Hero Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

Hero Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

Updated

44 mins ago

on

hero open - ryan fox golf

After Richie Ramsey triumphed at the Cazoo Classic last week at Hillside Golf Links, this week attentions turn back to the Hero Open up in Scotland at St Andrews, just like The Open a fortnight ago. Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Fairmont St Andrews looking to claim victory on Scottish soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Cazoo Classic last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Scotland? So without further ado, here are our Hero Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Hero Open Preview

After a compelling Cazoo Classic last week at Hillside Golf Club, this week is the turn of the Hero Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Scotland this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Links golf in Scotland is always a delight, and this week should be no different.

The Hero Open field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €1,250,000 prize pot. The Hero Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action up in Scotland.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Scottish golfing sensation, Robert MacIntyre, former European Ryder Cup player, Victor Dubuisson and Ross Fisher all feature, aiming to become the Hero Open champion.

Last year, Grant Forrest triumphed as he fended off the likes of James Morrison, Santiago Tarrio, Calum Hill and David Law, after finishing on -24 par after 72 holes, one shot ahead of the runner-up. If you think Forrest has what it takes to defend his Hero Open title and go back-to-back here at Fairmont, you can get him at a price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Fairmont St Andrews is a real masterpiece. It is better known as the Torrance Course, and overlooks the North Sea, built on the clifftops. It was designed by golf course architects Denis Griffiths, Gene Sarazen and Sam Torrance. It is a par 72 and is 7,230 yards in length. This is the second year in a row the tournament has been held here at the Torrance Course at St Andrews.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Hero Open this week at Fairmont St Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Hero Open Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Hero Open Tip 1: Ryan Fox to win @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Hero Open this week from Fairmont St Andrews, Scotland, is the New Zealand golfing star, Ryan Fox.

Fox has been arguably the standout player on the DP World Tour this season, with one win and a handful of top five and ten finishes to his name as well.

The 35-year-old won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic back in February, absolutely blitzing the rest of the field and winning by five strokes to Ross Fisher. Fox also has some excellent finishes this season at the Irish Open, where he finished second, the BMW International Open, where he finished third, and the KLM Open, where he finished second.

All of these performances have come in the last two months, so it is safe to say that Fox is a man in form and is one to watch out for this week up in Scotland.

The New Zealander doesn’t have any faults in his game, with insane accuracy off the tee, a stellar iron game, as well as a fantastic short game and astute putting game.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 10/1 with Bet UK.

Hero Open Tip 2: Paul Waring to win and each-way @ 50/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection this week at the 2022 Hero Open is Englishman, Paul Waring.

Waring comes to Scotland this week fresh off a fantastic showing at the Cazoo Classic last week at Hillside, where he finished in second place. Waring was just one shot back of Richie Ramsey, finishing on -13 par.

The Englishman hasn’t had the greatest of seasons by his standards so far, but this runner-up finish last week will have given Waring the confidence he needs, proving that he still has what it takes to contend with the best players on the DP World Tour.

Waring has a Top 10 finish to his name this season too, when he finished on -12 par at the Scandinavian Mixed back in June.

The 37-year-old only has the one win on the European Tour, that coming back in 2018 at the Nordea Masters. For a player as consistent as Waring, he perhaps should have won more, but he can certainly do just that this week at Fairmont St Andrews.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 50/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Fox and Waring are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Grant Forrest @ 28/1, Romain Langasque @ 25/1, Jorge Campillo @ 40/1, Matthew Southgate @ 66/1 and Eddie Pepperell @ 60/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

