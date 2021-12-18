Looking to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat, Heracles welcomes Groningen to play the match on 19th December 2021, Sunday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 00:00, Erve Asito

Heracles vs Groningen Preview

Heracles was defeated in the last match played against AZ Alkmaar by a 4-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, Groningen managed to get a 4-2 victory against Excelsior. Cyril Ngonge and Mohamed El Hankouri were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

Fortunately, Heracles landed a 1-0 victory against Groningen at Erve Asito. Last but not the least, the visitors will be hoping to perform well in Sunday’s match in order to get a positive result this weekend.

Heracles vs Groningen Team News

Heracles will play without Navajo Bakboord, Noah Fadiga, Marco Rente, Delano Burgzorg, Ismail Azzaoui, Rai Vloet, and K. Lunding Jakobsen. Meanwhile, Daleho Irandust and Radinio Balker are injured for Groningen.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quagliata, Knoester, Rente, Bakboord; De La Torre, Kioumourtzoglou, Sierhuis; Laursen, Sierra, Bakis

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Leeuwenburgh; Kasanwirjo, Sverko, Te Wierik, Van Hintum; Duarte, Dammers, Ngonge; Suslov, El Hankouri, Strand Larsen

Heracles vs Groningen Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Heracles vs Groningen from Bet365:

Match Winner

Heracles: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Groningen: 5/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under: 10/13

Heracles vs Groningen Prediction

We believe Groningen will struggle against Heracles, who will most likely score and maintain their lead. As a result, most football betting sites expect that Heracles will succeed in getting the victory.

Prediction: Heracles to win at 11/10.

Bet on Heracles to win at 11/10 with bet365.

