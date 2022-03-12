Hearts vs St Mirren live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup for free

On Saturday, Hearts and St Mirren will face off in a crucial Scottish Cup quarter-final. Given that the team that advances to the semi-finals will be rewarded with a date, this is shaping up to be a real showdown between these two.
Hearts vs St Mirren preview
Following a 2-2 Premiership tie against Dundee United, Hearts will participate in this match.
Hearts had 65 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Liam Boyce (1′) and Craig Halkett (81′) scored goals for Hearts. Dundee United, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, two of which were on target. Dundee United’s goals came from Liam Smith (46′) and Nicky Clark (57′).
Hearts have scored eight goals in their last six games, according to Robbie Neilson. On the other hand, they have conceded 6 goals in the same matches.
St Mirren comes into this match on the back of a 0-1 Premiership victory against Dundee in their most recent match.
St Mirren had 56 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Connor Ronan (93′) scored the only goal for St Mirren. Dundee, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, one of which was on target.
In recent games involving St Mirren, the trend of at least one team drawing a blank has been pretty consistent. This has happened five times in their last six appearances, according to their stats. During those matches, their opponents have scored a total of six goals, while St Mirren has scored six.
Hearts vs St Mirren team news
Hearts team news
John Souttar was injured in the recent Hearts encounter, although the injury is not thought to be as serious as first thought, however, he will most certainly be out until Saturday.
Hearts predicted line-up
Gordon; Kingsley, Halkett, Ginnelly; Haring, Baningime; McKay, Boyce, Halliday; Simms
St Mirren team news
Dean Lyness was employed in goal by St Mirren again in midweek, and given that he kept a clean sheet, there’s a decent possibility he’ll stay there.
St Mirren predicted lineup
Lyness; Tait, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Jones, Gogic, Power, Ronan, Kiltie; Brophy
