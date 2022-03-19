Hearts vs Livingston live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

Hearts will play fifth-placed Livingston in their latest Scottish Premiership match on Saturday, looking to extend their four-match unbeaten run. The visitors are also in terrific form, having gone five league games without losing until their most recent match, as the Lions fight for a top-four spot.
Hearts vs Livingston preview
After a 4-2 Scottish Cup triumph over St Mirren, Hearts will be aiming for a repeat performance.
Hearts had 56% possession and 17 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target, in the encounter. Beni Baningime (16′), Peter Haring (29′), Aaron McEneff (67′), and Ellis Simms (85′) scored for Hearts. St Mirren, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, seven of which were on target. St Mirren’s goals came from Eamonn Brophy (36′) and Connor Ronan (62′).
Following a loss in their previous match in Premiership competition against Celtic, Livingston and their traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this one.
Livingston had 28 percent possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Nicky Devlin (46′ Own goal) and Andrew Shinnie (56′) scored goals for Livingston. Celtic had 24 shots on goal, 7 of which were on target. Celtic’s goals came from Daizen Maeda (17′) and James Forrest (55′).
Hearts vs Livingston team news
Hearts team news
Robbie Neilson is without Gary Mackay-Steven (hand fracture), John Souttar (ankle injury), Cameron Devlin (hamstring injury), and Michael Smith (back issue).
Hearts predicted line-up
Gordon; Atkinson, Halkett, Kingsley, Halliday; Haring, Baningime; Woodburn, Boyce, McKay; Simms
Livingston team news
David Martindale, the manager of Livingston, must select a team with restricted availability. Tom Parkes (knee injury) and Daniel Barden (testicular cancer) are both ineligible to play.
Livingston predicted lineup
Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice; Omeonga, Holt, Pittman, Shinnie, Forrest; Nouble
