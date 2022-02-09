Hearts vs Dundee prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Hearts, who are presently third in the Scottish Premiership rankings, will face Dundee, who is currently last in the league, on Wednesday.

Match Info:

Date: 10th February 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, Tynecastle Park

Hearts vs Dundee Prediction

In terms of current performances and recent head-to-head records, we can see Hearts gaining the upper hand over Dundee FC. Furthermore, they have scored in each of their last ten Premiership home games.

On the other hand, Dundee has a lengthy history of poor road performances, and we have no reason to believe they will do so here.

Most football betting sites predict that the hosts are expected to be able to find the net a couple of times while preserving their net untouched till the completion of the 90-minute round.

Hearts vs Dundee Prediction: Hearts 1-0 Dundee @ 4/7 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hearts vs Dundee Betting Tips

Until the end of January, hearts were racing at a breakneck speed. Since then, they’ve slowed off and have dropped points in their previous two games. They were thrashed by Rangers in their last home game, allowing 5 unanswered goals.

Dundee FC is at the bottom of the standings and has gone without a win in a long time. So far, they have only 18 points. They lost their previous encounter to Ross County and will be in a bad mood going into this one.

Hearts vs Dundee Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 20/21.

Hearts vs Dundee Betting Odds

Match Winner

Hearts @ 4/7 with Betfred

Draw @ 16/5 with Betfred

Dundee @ 5/1 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 20/21

Under 2.5 @ 15/16

