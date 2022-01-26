Hearts vs Celtic prediction: SPL betting tips, odds and free bet

Celtic vs Hearts sees the second-and third-placed teams in the Scottish Premier League go head to head at the Tynecastle Stadium later this evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s side has been on a tremendous run of form of late, picking up 13 points from the last 15 available and winning in the Scottish Cup last time out.

Hearts, however, are no pushover. Robbie Neilson’s side could move to within six points of Celtic with a home win tonight and will have its sites set firmly on European qualification at the end of the year.

Regardless of the outcome, Hearts vs Celtic is one of the biggest games in the SPL outside of the Old Firm Derby. So, for a full match preview, the latest odds, betting tips, and details on an excellent free bet promotion at Betfred, read on:

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at the Tynecastle Stadium

Hearts vs Celtic prediction

Robbie Nielson’s Hearts have been in great form of late, winning four successive games on the bounce in all comps and taking 12 points from the maximum of 15 available in the Scottish Premiership en route.

In the club’s last match, Hearts hit Auchinleck Talbot for five, with goals from Andy Halliday, Peter Haring, Alex Cochrane, and a brace from Liam Boyce securing a big W in the 4th-Round of the Scottish Cup.

On current form, Hearts are the firm favorites to qualify for either the Europa or Europa Conference League next season (depending on what happens in the Cup).

Celtic have also been in great form recently, taking 13 points from the last 15 available to them in the league. A goal from Celtic’s Japanese star, Kyogo Furuhashi, was also enough to defeat Hearts the last time these two teams met.

Furuhashi (hamstring) is injured for -reportedly- the rest of the season. But, even minus arguably their best player, Celtic are unbeaten in 11 games and gaining ground on Rangers in the table.

Hoops fans have only seen their side in action once since the winner break. Like Hearts, Celtic won in the Scottish Cup 4th-Round, 2-1, thanks to strikes from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Liel Abada.

With Rangers facing an easy-enough home task against Livingstone this evening, another win for Celtic away at a good Hearts side tonight will rubberstamp their championship credentials and cement Postecoglou’s men as real contenders to wrestle back possession of the SPL title from the Old Enemy – something they haven’t had to do in almost a decade!

It’s a BIG game for Hearts, but it’s an even bigger game for the in-form Bhoys. Hence, if we have to pick a winner…

Hearts vs Celtic prediction: bet on Celtic to win at odds of 7/10 of with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hearts vs Celtic betting tips

Given both teams’ excellent league standings at present, there is a chance that this game goes down to the wire and is very close.

As such, we’re less confident about picking an outright winner…

Looking at the recent results between these two teams, however, two things stand out:

Firstly, BTTS bets have yielded positive results in four of the last five games played between Celtic and Hearts. And, secondly, 2.5+ goals have been scored in four of the last five games between these two teams.

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on BTTS and +2.5 goals scored using the PickYourPunt Builder, providing the excellent odds of 20/21, meaning that a £10 wager could pay out £20.50

Hearts vs Celtic betting tip: – bet on BTTS & +2.5 goals scored at 20/21 with Betfred

Hearts vs Celtic odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hearts vs Celtic match odds

Hearts to win @ 4/1 with Betfred

Draw @ 11/4 with Betfred

Celtic to win @ 7/10 with Betfred

Hearts vs Celtic total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Betfred

