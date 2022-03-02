Hearts vs Aberdeen top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

When Aberdeen travels to Hearts in their latest Scottish Premiership match on Wednesday, they will be looking to climb into the top half of the league. The Dons have drawn their last three games, while the hosts ended a four-game league winless streak at the weekend, something the Jambos will be hoping to build on.

Hearts vs Aberdeen odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Hearts 23/20 Draw 9/4 Aberdeen 13/5

Hearts vs Aberdeen betting tips and prediction

Aberdeen has been winless for a long time and is currently in the lowest tier of the standings. They’re giving up a lot of goals, and they’ve been a disaster on the road from the beginning of the season.

Hearts, on the other hand, maybe going through a bad run of form at the moment. However, it is difficult to deny that they are among the finest in the league.

They are now ranked third in the table, with an 11-point margin over the fourth-placed team. Furthermore, they have been one of the greatest home teams this season.

Hearts are expected to win on Wednesday for the reasons stated.

