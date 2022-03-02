Hearts vs Aberdeen live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

Hearts and Aberdeen meet at Tynecastle Park in one of the most anticipated games on Wednesday’s schedule. Hearts needed a win against St. Mirren severely, and they got it.

The Jambos did well to snap their three-game losing streak, securing their place among the top three teams. After scoring as a substitute in the previous league match, midfielder Ellis Simms should be reinstated to the starting lineup, and the home side has no new injury concerns.

How to watch Hearts vs Aberdeen live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Hearts vs Aberdeen live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Hearts vs Aberdeen live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Hearts vs Aberdeen preview

Hearts will look to build on their 0-2 Premiership win over St Mirren. Hearts had 63% possession and 19 shots on goal, 9 of which were on target, in the encounter. Ellis Simms and Cameron Devlin scored goals for Hearts. St Mirren had 6 shots on goal against them, but none of them were on target.

In recent years, Hearts have had a lot of problems upfront. Over the course of their past six games, they have only scored four goals against other teams. The amount of goals scored against Hearts in those games has risen to nine. Hearts had not won against Aberdeen in their previous five league encounters before this match.

Aberdeen drew 1-1 with Dundee United in their previous Premiership match. Aberdeen had 53% possession and 13 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Dundee United had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Dundee United scored through Marc McNulty and Ryan Edwards.

Aberdeen has been deadly up forward recently, scoring seven goals in their last six games. Aberdeen, on the other hand, has had defensive problems of their own, surrendering in six of the same matches. Nonetheless, we’ll have to wait and see if this pattern continues in the upcoming encounter.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Hearts vs Aberdeen team news

Hearts team news

Hearts have reported a single injury concern up till now. Michael Smith is unable to play due to a back injury.

Hearts predicted line-up

Gordon; Kingsley, Halkett, Souttar; Mackay-Steven, Devlin, Baningime, Atkinson; McKay, Woodburn, Boyce

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is concerned about the fitness of several of his players right now. The injured players include Michael Devlin (Ankle Surgery), Dante Polvara (Knock), Marley Watkins (Foot Injury), and Andy Considine (Ruptured cruciate ligament).

Aberdeen predicted lineup

Lewis; McLennan, Gallagher, Bates, Montgomery; Ojo, Barron; Besuijen, Ferguson, Kennedy; Ramirez

Hearts vs Aberdeen free bets